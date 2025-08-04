Campaign Kickoff Event

3415 Old 41 Hwy NW Suite 700

Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA

VIP Admission
$100

Grants premium entry 4-7 pm with heavy hors'd oeuvres, 1 crafted mocktail access to network and VIP amenities. Please not Hors'd oeuvers will be proved from 4:30-5:30 pm

General Admission
$25

General admission 5:30-7pm grants you entry to an unforgettable experience! Please note, food and drinks are sold separately. Come ready to enjoy!"

Supporter
$50

Grants entry 4-7pm with heavy Hors'd oevuvres and access to networking. Please note mocktails. will not be provide with ticket, but can be purchased.

