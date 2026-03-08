Campamento de Jovenes 2027

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About this event
Includes seven meals, three night, four day stay.
This includes everything from the general camp package, with additional camp activities like obstacle course, pedal carts, and much more!
This includes everything from the base camp package, with the addition of Ziplining.
Includes seven meals, three night, four day stay.
This includes everything from the general camp package, with additional camp activities like obstacle course, pedal carts, and much more!
This includes everything from the base camp package, with the addition of Ziplining.
This is only for the board of directors of CPLSA
This ticket is available to those who will not stay at the camp but will attend the services.
$
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