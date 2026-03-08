Concilio Pentecostal La Senda Antigua Inc

Hosted by

Concilio Pentecostal La Senda Antigua Inc

About this event

Campamento de Jovenes 2027

455 Camp Rd

Stevens, PA 17578, USA

General Camp Admission Deposit - Minor (12 - 17)
$30

Includes seven meals, three night, four day stay.

Base Camp Package Deposit - Minor (12 - 17)
$45

This includes everything from the general camp package, with additional camp activities like obstacle course, pedal carts, and much more!

Ascent Package Deposit - Minor (12 - 17)
$55

This includes everything from the base camp package, with the addition of Ziplining.

General Camp Admission Deposit- Adult (18yrs +)
$30

Includes seven meals, three night, four day stay.

Base Camp Package Deposit - Adult (18yrs +)
$45

This includes everything from the general camp package, with additional camp activities like obstacle course, pedal carts, and much more!

Ascent Package Deposit - Adult (18yrs +)
$55

This includes everything from the base camp package, with the addition of Ziplining.

Miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva
$30

This is only for the board of directors of CPLSA

No Stay Admission to Service
$50

This ticket is available to those who will not stay at the camp but will attend the services.

Add a donation for Concilio Pentecostal La Senda Antigua Inc

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