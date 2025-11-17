Camping for Santos: Raiders of the Lost Trail

Hosted by
About this event
FEATURES
• RV/Campers and tent campers must be self-contained. No water, electric, dump stations, or sewer hookups available.
• Maximum RV or Trailer length is 30’
• Each space is allowed one additional vehicle.
CHECK IN & OUT PROCEDURES
• Check-in: starting 2/20/26 from 4pm-7pm.
o Late check-ins will need to check in at Registration the following morning.
• Check-out: by 5pm on 2/22/26.
• Early check-in is subject to availability and not guaranteed.
• For additional questions, please work with the NICA representatives prior to or during check-in times.
CAMPING RULES & ETIQUETTE
• Quiet time is from 9pm to 5am.
• Take pride in your campsite and keep it free of trash.
• Be courteous to your neighbors and FL NICA & The Florida Horse Park.
• Be aware that exhaust and smoke from vehicles, BBQ’s, and generators can negatively affect your neighbors. Know which way
the wind blows.
• Propane BBQ’s or stoves are not allowed due to fire ban.
• No charcoal BBQ’s, campfires, fire pits, open fires, or fireworks allowed.
• No Smoking is allowed.
• You must keep your camp within your designated spot.
• Secure your tents with stakes or weighted bags.
PET POLICY
• Maximum of 2 dogs per site.
• Clean up after your dogs.
• Dogs must be leashed at all times.
• Dogs are not allowed to be left unattended at any time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!