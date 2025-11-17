Camping for Santos: Raiders of the Lost Trail

FEATURES

• RV/Campers and tent campers must be self-contained. No water, electric, dump stations, or sewer hookups available.

• Maximum RV or Trailer length is 30’

• Each space is allowed one additional vehicle.





CHECK IN & OUT PROCEDURES

• Check-in: starting 2/20/26 from 4pm-7pm.

o Late check-ins will need to check in at Registration the following morning.

• Check-out: by 5pm on 2/22/26.

• Early check-in is subject to availability and not guaranteed.

• For additional questions, please work with the NICA representatives prior to or during check-in times.





CAMPING RULES & ETIQUETTE

• Quiet time is from 9pm to 5am.

• Take pride in your campsite and keep it free of trash.

• Be courteous to your neighbors and FL NICA & The Florida Horse Park.

• Be aware that exhaust and smoke from vehicles, BBQ’s, and generators can negatively affect your neighbors. Know which way

the wind blows.

• Propane BBQ’s or stoves are not allowed due to fire ban.

• No charcoal BBQ’s, campfires, fire pits, open fires, or fireworks allowed.

• No Smoking is allowed.

• You must keep your camp within your designated spot.

• Secure your tents with stakes or weighted bags.





PET POLICY

• Maximum of 2 dogs per site.

• Clean up after your dogs.

• Dogs must be leashed at all times.

• Dogs are not allowed to be left unattended at any time.