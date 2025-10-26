CAMPING INFORMATION for "Faire du Well"

Hosted by
About this event
Menu for CAMPING TICKETS
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Camping Ticket # 2
Tintagel Village (Society/An Tir)
Camping Ticket # 3
Sleeping On-Site Fee
Camping Ticket # 4
Camping Dry RV (no electrical/no water hookup)
Camping Ticket # 5
Camping RV (with electrical & water hookup)
Camping Ticket # 6
Souvenir T-Shirt Pre-order
Society Demo VOLUNTEERS:
This fee helps pay for the Showers/Flush Bathrooms/Security, and Volunteer Soup Kitchen (which you will have access to as well).
NB: You must be registered before the Faire to gain free entrance to the Faire.
If you sleep on site (in a booth, a small tent that comes down each morning, or your car) and are not with the An Tir Society's Village, Pay $20.00 a night which we give directly to the Fairgrounds for bathrooms, security, maintenance, etc. (This is per person)
Prices go up 04/01/2026.
Camping with other RVs but with NO water nor Electrical Hookup. $35.00 A NIGHT - Friday - Monday. Click payment for each night you are camping. (This is per vehicle, not per person)
So, three nights? Buy three tickets ($105)
Prices go up 04/01/2026.
Camping with the other RVs, but with normal City Water and Electrical Shore Line for your RV. These Spaces are Limited. $50.00 A NIGHT - Friday - Monday. Click payment for each night you are camping. (This is per vehicle, not per person)
So, Three Nights? = $150. Buy three tickets.
Prices go up 04/01/2026.
Our T-Shirt Design
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
IF FOR RESALE, MAXIMUM PRICE YOU CAN CHARGE IS $15 (including tax).
Need to have these ordered by April 15, 2026
