Golden State South Interscholastic Cycling League

Hosted by

Golden State South Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

Race #1 CAMPING Rancho Alegre

2680 Highway 154 Santa Barbara

CA 93115

General Admission
$35

All campers will receive a form to put in your dashboard. RV & tent campers welcome. Price is per vehicle for the weekend. Porta Potties available on site. No hook ups. Camping will be up near the lodge in a dirt lot. Showers available near the lodge at this site.

Dorm Stay
$75

To stay in the dorms it's $75 for both or one nights/per person. Dorm rooms have several cots in them, and a large shared bathroom. Only NICA folks will be there, and it will be limited dorm stays.

Add a donation for Golden State South Interscholastic Cycling League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!