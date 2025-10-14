Camporee 2026 - Troop 2274

Hosted by
About this event
This is the deposit only for your daughter to attend Camporee. The remaining balance will be due at a later date. Whether you're staying one or two nights, the deposit is the same.
Due 12/10
This is the deposit only for the adult attending Camporee. The remaining balance will be due at a later date. Whether you're staying one or two nights, the deposit is the same.
Due 12/10
Price is per person, final payment only. This is Due 2/19
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!