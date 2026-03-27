CAMS & CAIPA Red Lantern Gala 2026

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About this event
110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.
Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.
Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.
VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad, Exhibitor Booth & 20-Min Live Address at
Scientific Conference, Company logo on all promotional materials.
VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad,
Exhibitor Booth at Scientific Conference, Company logo on all promotional materials.
VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad, Company logo on all promotional
materials.
4 Gala seats, Full Page Color Ad, Company logo on all promotional materials.
$
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