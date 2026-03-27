Chinese American Medical Society

Hosted by

Chinese American Medical Society

About this event

CAMS & CAIPA Red Lantern Gala 2026

Cipriani 42nd Street

110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA

Super Early Bird Dinner Ticket (table of 10)
$7,500
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Early Bird Dinner Ticket (table of 10)
$8,000
Available until Aug 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Standard Dinner Ticket (table of 10)
$8,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Super Early Bird VIP Ticket (table of 10)
$10,000
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.

Early Bird VIP Ticket (table of 10)
$11,000
Available until Aug 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.

Standard VIP Ticket (table of 10)
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the Gala at its finest with premium seating.

Diamond Sponsorship
$40,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad, Exhibitor Booth & 20-Min Live Address at

Scientific Conference, Company logo on all promotional materials.

Platinum Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad,

Exhibitor Booth at Scientific Conference, Company logo on all promotional materials.

Gold Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table for 10, Full Page Color Ad, Company logo on all promotional

materials.

Silver Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Gala seats, Full Page Color Ad, Company logo on all promotional materials.

Super Early Bird Dinner Ticket
$800
Available until Jun 1
Early Bird Dinner Ticket
$838
Available until Aug 1
Standard Dinner Ticket
$888
Gala E-Journal Full Page Color Ad
$3,000
Gala E-Journal Half Page Color Ad
$1,500
Digital slideshow
$1,500
Add a donation for Chinese American Medical Society

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