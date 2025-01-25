Covenant Academy Of Mobile
TEAM REGISTRATION: CAM's Annual Golf Par-Tee!
3851 Government Blvd
Mobile, AL 36693, USA
Par-Tee Four Player Team Entry
$500
groupTicketCaption
Score, Par-Tee of 4! Please input a TEAM NAME in the field below, and add the first & last name of the team captain.
Score, Par-Tee of 4! Please input a TEAM NAME in the field below, and add the first & last name of the team captain.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Par-Tee Single Player Entry
$125
Fore!— we've got a maverick on our hands! With the purchase of this ticket, Par-Tee player agrees to be added to create a 4-person team at random.
Fore!— we've got a maverick on our hands! With the purchase of this ticket, Par-Tee player agrees to be added to create a 4-person team at random.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Add On: Par-Tee Mulligan Package
$20
Mulligan Package: 1 on the front and 1 on the back from the Red Tee, Ladies are granted 3 mulligans.
Mulligan Package: 1 on the front and 1 on the back from the Red Tee, Ladies are granted 3 mulligans.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Add On: Par-Tee Putt Off Contest
$10
Putt-Off Contest Entry
Putt-Off Contest Entry
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout