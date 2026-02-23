CAN 2026 AAPI Heritage Month Booklet Sponsorship

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Brand Prominence on Colored Front Cover.
FULL PAGE BACK COVER COLORED AD Size (1275x2100 pixels).
FULL PAGE COLOR AD Size (1275x2100 pixels)
Everything included in the $2,500 tier, plus premium contributor positioning.
Everything included in the $1,000 tier, plus a dedicated full-page feature.
FULL PAGE COLOR Size (1275x2100 pixels).
Everything included in the $500 tier, plus elevated contributor visibility.
$
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