AAPI Network

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AAPI Network

About this event

CAN 2026 AAPI Heritage Month Booklet Sponsorship

Title Sponsor [1 slot]
$15,000

Brand Prominence on Colored Front Cover.

FULL PAGE BACK COVER COLORED AD Size (1275x2100 pixels).

  • CEO Diversity Statement in APA Heritage Month Calendar.
  • Brand Prominence on the Chicago Asian Network homepage with a link to your website.
  • Press Release highlighting premier sponsor sent out to 65 local Asian ethnic media outlets.
  • Mention in community outreach: Over 350 APA community organizations in Illinois that represent over 40 Asian ethnicities.
  • Meet and Greet opportunity with APA community leaders at the Asian
  • Heritage Month Kick-off Celebration on May 1.
  • 🎁 BONUS: CAN Membership Package – Corporate Member (Business) included ($5,000/year value)
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

FULL PAGE COLOR AD Size (1275x2100 pixels)

  • Brand Prominence on the Chicago Asian Network homepage with a link to your website.
  • Press Release highlighting APA community sponsor sent out to 65 local Asian ethnic media outlets.
  • Logo inclusion on the Chicago Asian Network social network channels.
  • Mention in community outreach: Over 350 APA community organizations in Illinois that represent over 40 Asian ethnicities.
  • 🎁 BONUS: CAN Membership Package -Partner Member ($1,500/year value)
APA Community Leader
$3,000

Everything included in the $2,500 tier, plus premium contributor positioning.

  • Dedicated full-page feature in the 2026 AAPI Heritage Month Booklet
  • Priority placement of your full-page feature within the publication
  • Brand prominence on the Chicago Asian Network homepage (with a link to your website)
  • Logo inclusion on the Chicago Asian Network social channels
  • Mention in community outreach to 350+ APA community organizations across Illinois repre, representing 40+ Asian ethnicities
  • 🎁 BONUS: CAN Membership Package – Community Member (Business) included ($500/year value). Best for small businesses & first-time partners. Includes: AAPI Heritage Month Directory listing, access to CAN events, member-only perks & opportunities, and quarterly promotion inclusion.
APA Community Builder
$2,500

Everything included in the $1,000 tier, plus a dedicated full-page feature.

  • Logo inclusion in a collective full-page ad showcasing the APA community contributors (Sponsors contributing $1,500 and above will receive a dedicated full-page feature).
  • Brand Prominence on the Chicago Asian Network homepage with a link to your website.
  • Press Release highlighting APA community sponsor sent out to 65 local Asian ethnic media outlets.
  • Logo inclusion onthe Chicago Asian Network social network channels.
  • Mention in community outreach: Over 350 APA community organizations in Illinois that represent over 40 Asian ethnicities.
Full Page Feature
$1,500

FULL PAGE COLOR Size (1275x2100 pixels).

  • Brand Prominence on Chicago Asian Network Online Calendar with a link to your website 50,000+ digital copies distributed throughout the Asian American & Pacific Islander Community
Community Spotlight
$1,000

Everything included in the $500 tier, plus elevated contributor visibility.

  • Logo inclusion in a collective full-page ad showcasing the APA community contributors
  • Brand Prominence on the Chicago Asian Network homepage with a link to your website.
  • Logo inclusion on the Chicago Asian Network social network channels.
  • Mention in community outreach: Over 350 APA community organizations in Illinois that represent over 40 Asian ethnicities.
Community Ally
$500
  • Logo inclusion in a collective full-page Contributors ad
  • Logo inclusion on the Chicago Asian Network social channels
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