Can You Outdrive The Legend?!

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About this raffle
Perfect for the golfer who wants to test their mettle. Your entry covers one official swing and full participation in the event. Step up to the tee and see if you’ve got the distance (and the luck) to take home the prize.
Don’t let your teammates watch from the sidelines. Grab the whole crew and save $50 with our team rate. It’s the best way to ensure everyone gets a shot at glory while keeping the group vibe alive.
We’ve all been there—the dreaded hook or the accidental worm-burner. Keep your pride intact with a "do-over" donation. All proceeds go to a great cause, and your second swing stays off the official record of shame.
Not feeling the fairway? No problem. Support the cause and skip the stress of the tee box. This donation grants you an automatic entry into the raffle, giving you a chance to win big without ever having to break a sweat (or a club).
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