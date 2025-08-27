Canadian Community Center's Fall Shop

Custom Woven Throw with local Canadian landmarks.
MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL
MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL
MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL
MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL
MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large XL, & XXL
We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins — all while supporting the CCC! Small will include 3-4 pumpkins/gourds.
We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins — all while supporting the CCC! Medium will include 5-6 pumpkins/gourds.
We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins— all while supporting the CCC! Large will include 7-8 pumpkins/gourds.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!