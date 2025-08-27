Canadian Community Center's Fall Shop

Canadian Community Woven Blanket item
Canadian Community Woven Blanket
$75

Custom Woven Throw with local Canadian landmarks.

Canadian Community Center Pumpkins item
Canadian Community Center Pumpkins
$20

MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL

Happy Fall Y'all AUD item
Happy Fall Y'all AUD
$30

MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL

Canadian Fall Foliage Bridge item
Canadian Fall Foliage Bridge
$30

MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL

Canadian Fall Foliage Bridge & AUD item
Canadian Fall Foliage Bridge & AUD
$30

MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large, XL, & XXL

Canadian Fall Foliage Leaf item
Canadian Fall Foliage Leaf
$30

MAKE SURE TO SELECT SIZE - Comes in shown color, Available in Adult XS, Small, Large XL, & XXL

Small Porch Pumpkins item
Small Porch Pumpkins
$50

We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins — all while supporting the CCC! Small will include 3-4 pumpkins/gourds.

Medium Porch Pumpkins item
Medium Porch Pumpkins
$100

We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins — all while supporting the CCC! Medium will include 5-6 pumpkins/gourds.

Large Porch Pumpkins item
Large Porch Pumpkins
$150

We’ll wash, wax, deliver, and haul off your festive pumpkins— all while supporting the CCC! Large will include 7-8 pumpkins/gourds.

Add a donation for Canadian Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!