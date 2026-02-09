Harmony College Northwest

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Harmony College Northwest

About this event

Canadian Registration - Harmony College Northwest 2026

HCNW Regular
$208

2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW Suite
$269

Single bed, linens included.

HCNW Youth 18-25
$125

Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW Commuter Full Time
$143

Lunch and dinner included

HCNW Youth Commuter - under 25
$91

Youth commuters aged 25 and under. Lunch and dinner included. Youth under 18 must be commuters.

Friday Only (Commuter)
$70

Commuter for Friday only

Saturday Only (Commuter)
$133

Commuter for Saturday only.

Saturday Only Youth
$80

Commuter Saturday Only. Age 25 and under

HCNW + Workshop - Regular
$340

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW + Workshop - Suite
$434

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat. Single bed, linens included.

HCNW + Workshop - Youth 18-25
$257

Early workshop plus HCNW. Only for participants between ages 18 and 25. 2 beds, with roommate, no linens.

HCNW + Workshop - Commuter
$226

Early workshop on Thurs/Fri plus full HCNW weekend Fri-Sat.

Early (Thursday) Arrival - Regular
$74

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

Early (Thursday) Arrival Suite
$107

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

Early (Thursday) Arrival Youth 18-25
$42

Only add this if you are arriving Thursday and are not signing up for a workshop. Choose the early arrival ticket that matches your main HCNW ticket.

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