Canadian Valley Christian Academy Inc.

Hosted by

Canadian Valley Christian Academy Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Canadian Valley Christian Academy’s Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

11700 NW 10th St, Yukon, OK 73099, USA

Coffee Lover item
Coffee Lover
$50

Starting bid

Do you love coffee? Then this basket is for you!

Espresso Machine

2 bags Javvy Protein Coffee

3 bags of Coffee Dan’s Coffee

6 bags of Broyers coffee

5 Coffee Flavor syrups

Coffee Tumbler

Coffee Mug from Who Spilled the Beans

Coffee Towel

Coaster

$25 gift card

Journal and pen

Estimated Value: $500

Wild West Painting item
Wild West Painting
$150

Starting bid

This is a 4ftx5ft canvas painting by local Artist Bob Palmer. Estimated Value: $3000

Spa Day item
Spa Day
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a spa day or MONTH with this basket!

Essential oil diffuser

Silk pillowcase set

Facial steamer

Bathtub caddy tray

Aromatherapy candle

Herbal tea collection

Weighted blanket

Bath Salts

Candle

Head bands

M&M Massage and spa

$100 Heaven Nails and Head Spa

$10 gift card to LC nails

Towel Estimated Value: $500

Family of Faith item
Family of Faith
$50

Starting bid

Grow your family's faith!

Leather-bound family Devotional

Adventure Bible

Deluxe illustrated children’s Bible

Framed custom scripture

Large decorative wall cross

Faith-based board game

Worship vinyl record Forrest Frank

Home blessing wood sign

Gratitude journal bundle

Mardel gift card

Love Like Jesus bag

Illustrated family Bible

Fit camp 180

Estimated Value: $590

OKC Thunder ball signed by the team item
OKC Thunder ball signed by the team
$150

Starting bid

Authentic 2026 Thunder team autographed basketball with authenticity card, small foam finger, two fan bracelets and a small pennant in case. Estimated Value: $3000

Date night item
Date night
$50

Starting bid

Are you in desperate need of a date night? It's all planned for you with this basket.

Large hardwood charcuterie board

Couples board game

Movie theater passes

Fancy olive oil

Babysitting service voucher- 3 hours for up to 3 kids

Date Night Scratch off Set

OKC Ballet SHORTS program- 2 tickets

Sand Cloud Beach Towels

Crumbl Dessert Box

food decision die

$10 gift card to LC nails

blanket

$75 amazon gift card

Estimated Value: $705

Family Fun item
Family Fun
$50

Starting bid

Nintendo Switch

Outdoor projector

Gravity Maze

Main Event Family Fun Pass

Celebration Station Tickets

Deluxe s’mores kit

Movie theater gift card

Gourmet popcorn

Ice cream maker

Inspiration Station Membership

OKC Aquarium tickets

Winchester Drive In Tickets

Estimated Value: $1490.00

Oklahoma Food and Fun item
Oklahoma Food and Fun
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy some food and have some fun from all around Oklahoma!

Eischens Gift card

OK History Tickets

National Cowboy Western Museum

Oklahoma-shaped charcuterie board

Hebrews Coffee

Blockmans Chophouse Beef Jerky

Route 66 themed bundle

The LOKAL gift cards

Crumbl Gift Card

Coffee Dans- 2 bags

Fit camp 180

Blockmans Chophouse Candle

Estimated Value: $490

Sports Enthusiast item
Sports Enthusiast
$50

Starting bid

Sports! Sports! and more Sports! This is fun for those that play or watch sports!

YETI cooler

Portable propane grill

OU Clear stadium bag

Sports charcuterie board

Locally Owned Soda

Bass Pro gift card

OU Man & Woman on bench

BBQ sauce

Kan Jam Game

Five Iron Golf

OKC Comets package

Thunder insulated cup monster bluetooth speaker.

Estimated Value: $1030

Adventure is Out There item
Adventure is Out There
$50

Starting bid

Like trying new things or living an active lifestyle?

Osprey hiking backpack

Premium hammock

YETI water bottle

Portable camping stove

Garmin GPS watch

Professional survival kit

Camping cookware set

Gas gift card for road trip

Gift Card Bass Pro Shop

Top Golf/Main Event

Ground Control

Winchester Drive In Tickets

Estimated Value: $715

Party Time! item
Party Time!
$10

Starting bid

Make your next birthday celebration easy!

Kids karaoke machine

Giant yard game- tumble blocks

Custom fabric birthday banner

Bluetooth party speaker

Cotton candy machine

Amazon gift card

Balloon Therapy Gift card

Party package from Envision Luxe Events and Design

Estimated Value: $1245

Weekend in Wichita, KS item
Weekend in Wichita, KS
$50

Starting bid

Want to get away for the weekend? This basket includes a one night stay at the Drury Hotel, tickets to Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Sedgewick County zoo and Exploration Place.

Estimated Value: $542

Handmade wood American flag item
Handmade wood American flag
$25

Starting bid

This is handmade by the grandfather of one of CVCA's students! Estimated Value: $150

Handmade police American flag item
Handmade police American flag
$25

Starting bid

Support the police with this flag that was made by the grandfather of one of CVCA's students! Estimated Value: $150

Girls Just Want To Have Fun item
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
$50

Starting bid

Everything a girl would want!

Bohemian massage

Spa facial

Kendra Scott Necklace

Dry Bar Blowout and products

Fabletics belt bag and headband

Maurice’s Gift Card- $25

James Avery Earrings

Premium Ceylon Tea

Tea Bag holder

gold cross earrings

Fitcamp 180 pass

2 tickets to OKC ballet SHORTS program'

$10 gift card to LC nails

Estimated Value: $858

Mack Truck Air Horn Light item
Mack Truck Air Horn Light
$25

Starting bid

This is a custom made light from a Mack Truck air horn and a 1970s flashlight. Estimated Value: $150

School Bus Stop Sign Light item
School Bus Stop Sign Light
$25

Starting bid

This is a custom made light from a school bus stop sign. Estimated Value: $150

Bedre’ Chocolate item
Bedre’ Chocolate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy some chocolate from the famous Bedre‘ chocolate factory. Estimated Value: $260.00

Decorative Flower Pots item
Decorative Flower Pots
$15

Starting bid

1 large and 2 small flower pots. Estimated Value: $300

Custom Painted Shirt by Bob Palmer item
Custom Painted Shirt by Bob Palmer
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy this custom painted shirt by local artist Bob Palmer. Estimated Value: $100

Vintage Wooden Santa Cut Out item
Vintage Wooden Santa Cut Out
$5

Starting bid

This is a vintage hand crafted Christmas wooden Santa cut out. Estimated Value: $10

Vintage Old World Santa with Deer item
Vintage Old World Santa with Deer
$5

Starting bid

This is a 1 ft tall vintage Old World Santa holding a deer. Estimated Value: $50

Christmas Lion Tree Topper item
Christmas Lion Tree Topper
$5

Starting bid

Vintage Christmas tree topper of a Santa Lion. Estimated Value: $50

Vintage Pony Express Santa item
Vintage Pony Express Santa
$5

Starting bid

This is a vintage 1990 Pony Express Santa. Estimated Value: $20

Vintage Santa Mug item
Vintage Santa Mug
$5

Starting bid

Royal Doulton Santa mug. Estimated Value: $75

Tall Thin Santa item
Tall Thin Santa
$5

Starting bid

Talk thin Santa Claus. Estimated Value: $15

Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Santa/Birds item
Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Santa/Birds
$10

Starting bid

This is a Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Santa Claus. Estimated Value: $70.00

Vintage Golf Santa item
Vintage Golf Santa
$5

Starting bid

This is a vintage golf Santa. Estimated Value: $20

Jack Leiter signed baseball item
Jack Leiter signed baseball
$25

Starting bid

This is a signed baseball by Jack Leiter, the starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Estimated Value: $175

CVCA Principal of the day item
CVCA Principal of the day
$10

Starting bid

Would your child like to be the principal for the day? Now they can be if they are a CVCA student!

CVCA Teacher of the day item
CVCA Teacher of the day
$10

Starting bid

Have an aspiring teacher? Let them get on the job training for one day with their teacher at CVCA!

VIP parking #1 item
VIP parking #1
$10

Starting bid

Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!

VIP parking #2 item
VIP parking #2
$10

Starting bid

Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!

VIP parking #3 item
VIP parking #3
$10

Starting bid

Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!

VIP parking #4 item
VIP parking #4
$10

Starting bid

Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!

Reserved seating for CVCA events! item
Reserved seating for CVCA events!
$10

Starting bid

CVCA is growing and its hard to get good seating at our events these days! Take the worry away about having to arrive super early to find a good seat! This will reserve one front row pew for your family to be up close for the best view! Included events are the Christmas program, Spring music program, Veterans day assembly and end of school year awards assembly.

Premium Oklahoma beef bundle item
Premium Oklahoma beef bundle
$175

Starting bid

Premium Oklahoma Beef Bundle – Over $500 Value!

Treat your family to restaurant-quality beef without the restaurant prices! This generous bundle features hand-selected, locally raised beef packed with flavor and tenderness.

What's Included:

    •    24 fresh 1/3 lb ground beef patties (4 packages of 6) – perfect for juicy burgers on the grill

    •    10 one-pound packages of ground beef – ideal for tacos, chili, meatloaf & more

    •    6 thick Ribeye Steaks (3 packages of 2) – rich, marbled perfection

    •    6 KC Strip Steaks (3 packages of 2) – classic, bold flavor

    •    16 tenderized Round Steaks (4 packages of 4) – great for chicken-fried steak or smothered dishes

    •    2 hearty 4 lb roasts – slow-cook for tender, fall-apart Sunday dinners

Whether you're firing up the grill, feeding a crowd, or stocking your freezer for busy weeknights, this bundle delivers versatile, high-quality beef straight from Oklahoma farms to your table.

Estimated Retail Value: Over $500

Bid generously and bring home months of delicious, wholesome meals your family will love!

Noel Santa item
Noel Santa
$5

Starting bid

1993 Holiday Creations Santa that plays music. Estimated Value: $40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!