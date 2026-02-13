Canadian Valley Christian Academy’s Silent Auction 2026

Premium Oklahoma Beef Bundle – Over $500 Value!

Treat your family to restaurant-quality beef without the restaurant prices! This generous bundle features hand-selected, locally raised beef packed with flavor and tenderness.

What's Included:

• 24 fresh 1/3 lb ground beef patties (4 packages of 6) – perfect for juicy burgers on the grill

• 10 one-pound packages of ground beef – ideal for tacos, chili, meatloaf & more

• 6 thick Ribeye Steaks (3 packages of 2) – rich, marbled perfection

• 6 KC Strip Steaks (3 packages of 2) – classic, bold flavor

• 16 tenderized Round Steaks (4 packages of 4) – great for chicken-fried steak or smothered dishes

• 2 hearty 4 lb roasts – slow-cook for tender, fall-apart Sunday dinners

Whether you're firing up the grill, feeding a crowd, or stocking your freezer for busy weeknights, this bundle delivers versatile, high-quality beef straight from Oklahoma farms to your table.

Estimated Retail Value: Over $500

Bid generously and bring home months of delicious, wholesome meals your family will love!