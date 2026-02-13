Canadian Valley Christian Academy’s Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Do you love coffee? Then this basket is for you!
Espresso Machine
2 bags Javvy Protein Coffee
3 bags of Coffee Dan’s Coffee
6 bags of Broyers coffee
5 Coffee Flavor syrups
Coffee Tumbler
Coffee Mug from Who Spilled the Beans
Coffee Towel
Coaster
$25 gift card
Journal and pen
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
This is a 4ftx5ft canvas painting by local Artist Bob Palmer. Estimated Value: $3000
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a spa day or MONTH with this basket!
Essential oil diffuser
Silk pillowcase set
Facial steamer
Bathtub caddy tray
Aromatherapy candle
Herbal tea collection
Weighted blanket
Bath Salts
Candle
Head bands
M&M Massage and spa
$100 Heaven Nails and Head Spa
$10 gift card to LC nails
Towel Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Grow your family's faith!
Leather-bound family Devotional
Adventure Bible
Deluxe illustrated children’s Bible
Framed custom scripture
Large decorative wall cross
Faith-based board game
Worship vinyl record Forrest Frank
Home blessing wood sign
Gratitude journal bundle
Mardel gift card
Love Like Jesus bag
Illustrated family Bible
Fit camp 180
Estimated Value: $590
Starting bid
Authentic 2026 Thunder team autographed basketball with authenticity card, small foam finger, two fan bracelets and a small pennant in case. Estimated Value: $3000
Starting bid
Are you in desperate need of a date night? It's all planned for you with this basket.
Large hardwood charcuterie board
Couples board game
Movie theater passes
Fancy olive oil
Babysitting service voucher- 3 hours for up to 3 kids
Date Night Scratch off Set
OKC Ballet SHORTS program- 2 tickets
Sand Cloud Beach Towels
Crumbl Dessert Box
food decision die
$10 gift card to LC nails
blanket
$75 amazon gift card
Estimated Value: $705
Starting bid
Nintendo Switch
Outdoor projector
Gravity Maze
Main Event Family Fun Pass
Celebration Station Tickets
Deluxe s’mores kit
Movie theater gift card
Gourmet popcorn
Ice cream maker
Inspiration Station Membership
OKC Aquarium tickets
Winchester Drive In Tickets
Estimated Value: $1490.00
Starting bid
Enjoy some food and have some fun from all around Oklahoma!
Eischens Gift card
OK History Tickets
National Cowboy Western Museum
Oklahoma-shaped charcuterie board
Hebrews Coffee
Blockmans Chophouse Beef Jerky
Route 66 themed bundle
The LOKAL gift cards
Crumbl Gift Card
Coffee Dans- 2 bags
Fit camp 180
Blockmans Chophouse Candle
Estimated Value: $490
Starting bid
Sports! Sports! and more Sports! This is fun for those that play or watch sports!
YETI cooler
Portable propane grill
OU Clear stadium bag
Sports charcuterie board
Locally Owned Soda
Bass Pro gift card
OU Man & Woman on bench
BBQ sauce
Kan Jam Game
Five Iron Golf
OKC Comets package
Thunder insulated cup monster bluetooth speaker.
Estimated Value: $1030
Starting bid
Like trying new things or living an active lifestyle?
Osprey hiking backpack
Premium hammock
YETI water bottle
Portable camping stove
Garmin GPS watch
Professional survival kit
Camping cookware set
Gas gift card for road trip
Gift Card Bass Pro Shop
Top Golf/Main Event
Ground Control
Winchester Drive In Tickets
Estimated Value: $715
Starting bid
Make your next birthday celebration easy!
Kids karaoke machine
Giant yard game- tumble blocks
Custom fabric birthday banner
Bluetooth party speaker
Cotton candy machine
Amazon gift card
Balloon Therapy Gift card
Party package from Envision Luxe Events and Design
Estimated Value: $1245
Starting bid
Want to get away for the weekend? This basket includes a one night stay at the Drury Hotel, tickets to Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Sedgewick County zoo and Exploration Place.
Estimated Value: $542
Starting bid
This is handmade by the grandfather of one of CVCA's students! Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Support the police with this flag that was made by the grandfather of one of CVCA's students! Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Everything a girl would want!
Bohemian massage
Spa facial
Kendra Scott Necklace
Dry Bar Blowout and products
Fabletics belt bag and headband
Maurice’s Gift Card- $25
James Avery Earrings
Premium Ceylon Tea
Tea Bag holder
gold cross earrings
Fitcamp 180 pass
2 tickets to OKC ballet SHORTS program'
$10 gift card to LC nails
Estimated Value: $858
Starting bid
This is a custom made light from a Mack Truck air horn and a 1970s flashlight. Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
This is a custom made light from a school bus stop sign. Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy some chocolate from the famous Bedre‘ chocolate factory. Estimated Value: $260.00
Starting bid
1 large and 2 small flower pots. Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy this custom painted shirt by local artist Bob Palmer. Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
This is a vintage hand crafted Christmas wooden Santa cut out. Estimated Value: $10
Starting bid
This is a 1 ft tall vintage Old World Santa holding a deer. Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Vintage Christmas tree topper of a Santa Lion. Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
This is a vintage 1990 Pony Express Santa. Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
Royal Doulton Santa mug. Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Talk thin Santa Claus. Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
This is a Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Santa Claus. Estimated Value: $70.00
Starting bid
This is a vintage golf Santa. Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
This is a signed baseball by Jack Leiter, the starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Would your child like to be the principal for the day? Now they can be if they are a CVCA student!
Starting bid
Have an aspiring teacher? Let them get on the job training for one day with their teacher at CVCA!
Starting bid
Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!
Starting bid
Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!
Starting bid
Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!
Starting bid
Want to skip the pick up line when getting your kids from school? Get a front row spot and your kid(s) come out the side door first every single day! There are 4 of these available so make note of which number you're bidding on!
Starting bid
CVCA is growing and its hard to get good seating at our events these days! Take the worry away about having to arrive super early to find a good seat! This will reserve one front row pew for your family to be up close for the best view! Included events are the Christmas program, Spring music program, Veterans day assembly and end of school year awards assembly.
Starting bid
Premium Oklahoma Beef Bundle – Over $500 Value!
Treat your family to restaurant-quality beef without the restaurant prices! This generous bundle features hand-selected, locally raised beef packed with flavor and tenderness.
What's Included:
• 24 fresh 1/3 lb ground beef patties (4 packages of 6) – perfect for juicy burgers on the grill
• 10 one-pound packages of ground beef – ideal for tacos, chili, meatloaf & more
• 6 thick Ribeye Steaks (3 packages of 2) – rich, marbled perfection
• 6 KC Strip Steaks (3 packages of 2) – classic, bold flavor
• 16 tenderized Round Steaks (4 packages of 4) – great for chicken-fried steak or smothered dishes
• 2 hearty 4 lb roasts – slow-cook for tender, fall-apart Sunday dinners
Whether you're firing up the grill, feeding a crowd, or stocking your freezer for busy weeknights, this bundle delivers versatile, high-quality beef straight from Oklahoma farms to your table.
Estimated Retail Value: Over $500
Bid generously and bring home months of delicious, wholesome meals your family will love!
Starting bid
1993 Holiday Creations Santa that plays music. Estimated Value: $40
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!