Cancelmo Family Summer Kickoff Auction

Brought to your home, backyard or beach house! (within 75 miles) — Includes a family Homemade Sangria recipe. Chef Luis of Loco Lucho's Latino Catering will bring you an authentic and unforgettable culinary experience that will have everyone raving and thanking you at the end of your party! We settle into your back yard and set up our outdoor kitchen with authentic Paella grills and pans, where the “Before-Your-Eyes Cooking" begins… Two hours later, the PAELLA is garnished, presented and served to your family and friends. Sides dishes included. We will pair the Paella with our Ultimate Homemade Sangria! Date and time to be mutually agreed upon; at your location within a 75 miles radius from Philadelphia.

Brought to your home, backyard or beach house! (within 75 miles) — Includes a family Homemade Sangria recipe. Chef Luis of Loco Lucho's Latino Catering will bring you an authentic and unforgettable culinary experience that will have everyone raving and thanking you at the end of your party! We settle into your back yard and set up our outdoor kitchen with authentic Paella grills and pans, where the “Before-Your-Eyes Cooking" begins… Two hours later, the PAELLA is garnished, presented and served to your family and friends. Sides dishes included. We will pair the Paella with our Ultimate Homemade Sangria! Date and time to be mutually agreed upon; at your location within a 75 miles radius from Philadelphia.

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