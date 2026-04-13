Cancer PALS Laugh 'n' Dash Fun Run

About this event
Top sponsorship level; Recognition throughout event, signage, social media posts and shared in all public announcements; includes 4 runners
Mid-sponsorship level; Recognition in event signage, social media and public announcement; 3 runners included
Sponsors will receive recognition on event signage and social media; Includes 2 runners
Event themed T-shirt, please list your t-shirt size on the registration page.
Event themed t-shirt for those not registering as participants. Please list t-shirt size on registration page.
Survivors undergoing treatment can participate in the run for free. Survivors and their families are encouraged to attend, even if they do not wish to run! Just come to be recognized, to build your community, and to be entertained! ❤️
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