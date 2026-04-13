Cancer PALS Foundation

Hosted by

Cancer PALS Foundation

About this event

Cancer PALS Laugh 'n' Dash Fun Run

Hot Springs

AR, USA

General Admission- ADULT
$35
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission- KIDS
$20
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
General Admission- Family of 4
$80
The Blow-up Legend Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Top sponsorship level; Recognition throughout event, signage, social media posts and shared in all public announcements; includes 4 runners

Belly Laugh Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Mid-sponsorship level; Recognition in event signage, social media and public announcement; 3 runners included

Giggles Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsors will receive recognition on event signage and social media; Includes 2 runners

T-shirt Add-on
$10

Event themed T-shirt, please list your t-shirt size on the registration page.

T-shirt Only
$20

Event themed t-shirt for those not registering as participants. Please list t-shirt size on registration page.

Survivor
Free

Survivors undergoing treatment can participate in the run for free. Survivors and their families are encouraged to attend, even if they do not wish to run! Just come to be recognized, to build your community, and to be entertained! ❤️

Add a donation for Cancer PALS Foundation

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