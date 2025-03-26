Hosted by

Early Recognition Is Critical

Cancer Playbook Fundraiser Raffle

Tier 1 – The Changemaker (Free Entry)
Free
Join the healTHCare Disruption Coalition. You're in it for the movement. As a Changemaker, your voice alone helps fuel the future of cancer care—and you’re entered to win a Cancer Playbook T-shirt just for joining us. (You will be automatically added to our mailing list with purchase of this raffle ticket.)
Tier 2 – The Advocate
$10
As an Advocate, you're taking a bold first step in supporting the mission. You’ll be entered to win a Cancer Playbook T-shirt and a $20 gift card—and you’re helping us move the needle toward real change.
Tier 3 – The Trailblazer
$25
This includes 6 tickets
Leading by example. Trailblazers don’t just walk—they lead. Your $25 donation powers patient-driven research and earns you a chance to win a Cancer Playbook T-shirt and a $50 gift card.
Tier 4 – The Disruptor
$50
Shaking things up for something better. Disruptors believe there’s a better way forward—and they act on it. With this level of support, you’re entered to win a Cancer Playbook T-shirt and a $100 gift card.
Tier 5 – The Visionary
$100
Investing in the future of care. Visionaries see the long game. Your contribution puts you at the forefront of the movement, with a chance to win a Cancer Playbook T-shirt and a $200 gift card. You're not just part of the story—you’re helping write it.
