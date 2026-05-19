Vital Access Care Foundation

Hosted by

Vital Access Care Foundation

About this event

Cancer Survivor Luncheon: Steps of Hope - Bước Chân Hy Vọng

5015 W Edinger Ave Suite V

Santa Ana, CA 92704, USA

Hope Champions Sponsor (10 Premium Seats)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Serve as a Hope Champion by sponsoring a table for 10 guests while making a meaningful impact in support of cancer survivors, patients, and families in our community. Includes recognition during the event program and upcoming VACF's newsletter.

General Table (10 Seats)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy a banquet-style luncheon with reserved seating for 10 guests while joining the community in honoring, celebrating, and supporting cancer survivors, patients, and their families during National Cancer Survivor Month.


General Admission (1 Seat)
$60

Enjoy a banquet-style luncheon and the opportunity to join the community in honoring, celebrating, and supporting cancer survivors, patients, and their families during National Cancer Survivor Month.

Share a Seat of Hope [NOT AN ADMISSION]
$60

Your generosity helps provide complimentary ticket for a cancer patient or survivor to attend the luncheon.


Add a donation for Vital Access Care Foundation

$

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