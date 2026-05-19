Cancer Survivor Luncheon: Steps of Hope - Bước Chân Hy Vọng

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About this event
Serve as a Hope Champion by sponsoring a table for 10 guests while making a meaningful impact in support of cancer survivors, patients, and families in our community. Includes recognition during the event program and upcoming VACF's newsletter.
Enjoy a banquet-style luncheon with reserved seating for 10 guests while joining the community in honoring, celebrating, and supporting cancer survivors, patients, and their families during National Cancer Survivor Month.
Enjoy a banquet-style luncheon and the opportunity to join the community in honoring, celebrating, and supporting cancer survivors, patients, and their families during National Cancer Survivor Month.
Your generosity helps provide complimentary ticket for a cancer patient or survivor to attend the luncheon.
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