Candy Cane Classic Sponsorship

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$50

Sponsor will be recognized during the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$150

Sponsor will be recognized during the event and social media advertisement.

Gold Sponsorship
$300

Sponsor will be recognized during the event and social media advertisement as well as banner display in the show ring.

Platinum Sponsorship
$750

Sponsor will be recognized during the event and social media advertisement as well as banner display in the show ring and product in contestant welcome bag.

Diamond Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsor will be recognized during the event and social media advertisement as well as banner display in the show ring and product or representative in backdrop picture with champion showmen.

