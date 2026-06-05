C&!2026 Evening Social Activities

Escape the Room is a popular escape room establishment. Groups will be arranged based on age and experience level of folks that sign up.

Also note that for participants that are younger than age 10 we do require a parent to sign up alongside their child.

Time: 5:40PM --> 7PM start times available.

Address: 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Suite T-004, Albuquerque, NM 87110