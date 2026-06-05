C&!2026 Evening Social Activities

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The C&! Empire Board Game takeover is a popular camp activity. https://empireboardgamelibrary.com/ is a board game cafe with a large variety of board games to play with friends new and old. Ticket price includes use of the games, as well as a meal (sandwich and drink). Parents oftentimes drop off kids and catch a bite with other parents nearby (though you are welcome to participate at Empire if you like). We have arranged for meal preorders (please select your sandwich below)!
Time: 5:45 PM;
Address: 3503 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 897106
Escape the Room is a popular escape room establishment. Groups will be arranged based on age and experience level of folks that sign up.
Also note that for participants that are younger than age 10 we do require a parent to sign up alongside their child.
Time: 5:40PM --> 7PM start times available.
Address: 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Suite T-004, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Electric Playhouse is difficult to describe, but a yearly must do for a large part of the camp population, kids & parents. Check out the website to try to get a feeling for the interactive projection based indoor gaming space. This includes two slices of pizza and a drink for participants.
https://www.electricplayhouse.com/
Time: 6:00 PM
Address: 5201 Ouray Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
$
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