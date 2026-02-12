Candace Women of Achievement Awards

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About this event
This is an individual ticket, it includes up to 10 tickets
Seating for 2 attendees; 1/4 Page Ad in flipbook; Podium recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation
Seating for 5 attendees; ½ Page Ad in Flipbook; Podium Recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation
Seating for 10 attendees; Full Page Ad in Flipbook; Podium Recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation
4 ½ x 5 ½ - inch black and white advertisement
8 ½ x 5 ½ -inch black and white advertisement
8 ½ x 11-inch black and white advertisement
8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program
8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program
8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program
This is an individual ticket, it includes one ticket for the honoree only.
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