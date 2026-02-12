National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc Southern Nj Chapter
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National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc Southern Nj Chapter

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National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc Southern Nj Chapter

About this event

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Candace Women of Achievement Awards

300 E Evesham Rd

Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08003, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

This is an individual ticket, it includes up to 10 tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$600

Seating for 2 attendees; 1/4 Page Ad in flipbook; Podium recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation

Silver Sponsor
$1,200

Seating for 5 attendees; ½ Page Ad in Flipbook; Podium Recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation

Gold Sponsor
$1,800

Seating for 10 attendees; Full Page Ad in Flipbook; Podium Recognition; Logo display on website and event presentation

Quarter Page B&W (Inside) Ad
$75

4 ½ x 5 ½ - inch black and white advertisement

Half Page B&W (Inside) Ad
$125

8 ½ x 5 ½ -inch black and white advertisement

Full Page B&W (Inside) Ad
$250

8 ½ x 11-inch black and white advertisement

Back Inside Cover (color) Ad
$350

8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program

Front Inside Cover (color) Ad
$350

8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program

Back Outside Cover (color) Ad
$450

8 ½ x 11-inch color advertisement Prominent placement in the souvenir program

Honoree Ticket
Free

This is an individual ticket, it includes one ticket for the honoree only.

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