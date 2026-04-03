Lo Bello Womens Association

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Lo Bello Womens Association

About this event

C&D Mystery Bag Member Donation 2026

2026 C&D Mystery Bag Donation $150 item
2026 C&D Mystery Bag Donation $150
$150

Festive donations from Lo Bello members in the amount of $150 to help cover the cost of our fabulous mystery bags for Champagne & Diamonds 2026.

2026 C&D Mystery Bag Donation $75 item
2026 C&D Mystery Bag Donation $75
$75

This may be used by Lo Bello members who are also contributing an item valued at $75 to help cover the cost of our fabulous mystery bags for Champagne & Diamonds 2026.

2026 C&D Mystery Bag Support item
2026 C&D Mystery Bag Support
$25

This may be used by Lo Bello members who are already contributing $150 worth of items or a donation toward our fabulous mystery bags for Champagne & Diamonds 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!