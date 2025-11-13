Big Dogs Don't Cry Inc. Candle Fundraiser

Hosted by
✨ The ultimate “pet parent–approved” fresh scent!
Refreshing eucalyptus blends with a splash of lemon to help chase away those ruff odors. Cozy vanilla and creamy sweetness roll in next, ending with a calming mix of lavender and soft musk — perfect for keeping your home smelling pawsitively amazing!
Top Notes: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle Notes: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom Notes: Lavender, Musk
Embrace fall's charm with this captivating fragrance. Wrap in a cozy sweater, take a serene walk in the fresh woods, and fill your home with the nostalgic charm of the season.
Top: Frozen Mint Leaves, Rosemary Spriggs, Cool Coriander
Middle: Granny Smith Apple, Pine Needle, Forest Floor
Bottom: Autumn Moss, Fresh Amber, White Musk
This signature holiday fragrance is created with cinnamon & orange blended with the sweetness of coconut milk and complemented with cinnamon sugar, a touch of apple, and just the right amount of spices.
Top: Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, Orange
Middle: Cinnamon Sugar, Clove, Apple Peel
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk, Nutmeg
Step into a cozy autumn market with the sweet aroma of caramel-drenched treats, spiced pumpkin delights, and a hint of creamy vanilla. This fragrance captures the warmth and festive spirit of a perfect fall day.
Top Notes: Lemon, Pumpkin Puree
Middle Notes: Clove, Toffee, Golden Caramel
Base Notes: Cinnamon, Chocolate, Vanilla Sugar
Rich harvest fruits and comforting vanilla blend together to create this warming holiday blend.
Top: Red Apple, Tart Cranberry, Orange Zest
Middle: Blackberries, Pear, Lemon Rind
Bottom: Vanilla, Sugar, Pomegranate
Wild fir needle is joined with refreshing bergamot. Rainforest
mist and cypress sweep throughout. A greenery of vetiver
and eucalyptus complimented with cedar.
Top: Bergamot, Fir Needle
Middle: Rainforest, Cypress
Bottom: Vetiver, Eucalyptus, Cedar
Capture the essence of winter with this herbal woody aroma where the festive scent of pine is lifted by touches of citrus and clove and warmed by hints of cinnamon.
Top: Clove Leaf, Citrus, Fresh Pine
Middle: Cinnamon, Frankincense, Earthy
Bottom: Cedarwood, Vetiver, Myrrh, Balsamic
Hot, warm apples, baked with a hints of cinnamon and
vanilla. This truly smells like you have an apple pie baking
in your oven. Yummy, down home goodness!
Top: Red Apple, Cinnamon Sugar
Middle: Pear, Nutmeg, Clove Bud
Bottom: Allspice, Vanilla Extract
Delectable Cinnamon Sticks are blended with Nutmeg & Clove and just the right amount of vanilla cream adds a touch of sweetness and balances this classic gourmand fragrance.
Top: Brown Sugar, Cinn Stick
Mid: Nutmeg, Clove
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk
Like a warm hug on a chilly day, this fragrance brings all the magic of fall to life—think hayrides at dusk, laughter in the kitchen, and mugs of spiced cider shared under soft blankets. It’s autumn joy, poured into every jar.
Top: Mulled Apple, Sweet Orange Peel, Peach Skin
Middle: Cinnamon Stick, Clove Bud, Anjou Pear
Bottom: Tonka Bean, Spiced Vanilla, Demerara Sugar
Experience a harmonious blend of vibrant citrus and juicy fruits enlivened by zesty spices, evoking the warmth and comfort of the season. Crisp balsam and rich woods create a signature forest adventure, wrapping you in the cozy embrace of nature's finest.
Top: Red Apple, Mandarin leaves
Middle: Cinnamon, Allspice, Anjou Pear
Bottom: Balsam Fir, Patchouli, Musk
Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood
Embrace the cozy essence of a winter’s morning while picturing the sun casting its gentle glow on a frosty landscape, where the crisp air mingles with the warmth of creamy florals. Let the gilded undertones of amber, complemented by vanilla and misted musk, wrap you in comfort and joy, evoking the snug embrace of a woolen blanket on a chilly day.
Top: Morning Chill, Cyclamen, Iced Lemon
Middle: Woolen Mittens, Tonka, Heliotrope
Bottom: Cashmere Musk, Vanilla, Golden Amber
A lively citrus blend of lemon zest, sparkling grapefruit, and comforting vanilla.
Top: Valencia Orange, Bergamot, White Grapefruit
Middle: Apple, Pomegranate, Mango, Lemon Zest
Bottom: Sugar Cane, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Extract
Experience the enchanting embrace of a winter forest and imagine yourself wandering through a serene woodland, where a lush bayberry garland drapes over the crisp, refreshing scent of citrus and woods. Be transported to a peaceful, wintry haven.
Top: Bergamot, Clove
Middle: White Birch, Bayberry, Forest Ivy
Bottom: Cedar Bark, Sandalwood, Oakmoss
Wander through a jasmine garden, enveloped in the comforting embrace of aged wood. The subtle sweetness of vanilla and musk lingers, like a cozy cashmere blanket enveloping you in its comforting embrace, joined by sandalwood to create a sanctuary of tranquility.
Top: Bergamot, Amber, Lime
Middle: Jasmine, Oud, Teakwood
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla
