Big Dogs Don't Cry Inc. Candle Fundraiser

Embrace the cozy essence of a winter’s morning while picturing the sun casting its gentle glow on a frosty landscape, where the crisp air mingles with the warmth of creamy florals. Let the gilded undertones of amber, complemented by vanilla and misted musk, wrap you in comfort and joy, evoking the snug embrace of a woolen blanket on a chilly day.

Top: Morning Chill, Cyclamen, Iced Lemon

Middle: Woolen Mittens, Tonka, Heliotrope

Bottom: Cashmere Musk, Vanilla, Golden Amber