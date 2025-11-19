Hosted by

Andrew Maier Elementary Parent Teacher Club

About this event

12oz Soy Wax Candle Fundraiser

Balsam Fir
$17

The perfect blend of balsam, pine, and rich cedar, coupled with hints

of greens and musk.

Cozy Cabin
$17

A warm and inviting holiday blend of spicy cinnamon, bayberry and

hints of orange zest.

Spiced Hearth
$17

A warm, citrus-spiced blend of orange, peppercorn, and cedarwood, that feels like home for the holidays.

Cranberry & Clove
$17

A festive blend of tart cranberry and warm clove spice, this scent wraps your space in holiday comfort.

Gingerbread House
$17

A warm, nostalgic holiday blend of freshly baked gingerbread with

hints of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Hot Cocoa
$17

Irresistible, smooth milk chocolate highlighted with hints of dark cocoa

powder and a kiss of creamy vanilla.

Warm Apple Pie
$17

A mouthwatering aroma of fresh apples with a cinnamon swirl and

golden crust - baked to perfection.

Bayberry
$17

A timeless classic, Bayberry blends crips evergreen with subitle spice and earthly richness.

Add a donation for Andrew Maier Elementary Parent Teacher Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!