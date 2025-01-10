CANDLELIGHT & CHIANTI FOR TWO

Four-Course Meal Includes: 🍷 Two Glasses of Chianti – The perfect pairing to set the mood. 🥣 Soup & Salad – A delightful start to your evening. 🍕 Margherita Pizza – A classic favorite to savor. 🍝 Pasta of Your Choice – Indulge in a dish that’s uniquely yours. ✨ Additional Full Bar Available for Purchase – Explore a variety of drink options to complement your meal.

Four-Course Meal Includes: 🍷 Two Glasses of Chianti – The perfect pairing to set the mood. 🥣 Soup & Salad – A delightful start to your evening. 🍕 Margherita Pizza – A classic favorite to savor. 🍝 Pasta of Your Choice – Indulge in a dish that’s uniquely yours. ✨ Additional Full Bar Available for Purchase – Explore a variety of drink options to complement your meal.

More details...