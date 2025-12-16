Candlelight Concert in the Museum

Experience an unforgettable evening of music, ambiance, and history at the LBI Historical Museum’s Candlelight Concert.





Set within the warm glow of candlelight, this intimate concert features the elegant sounds of Four Shore Strings, bringing timeless music to life in one of Long Beach Island’s most charming settings. Doors open at 5:30 PM, inviting you to enjoy a glass of champagne and beautifully arranged cheese boards while you explore the museum galleries before the performance. The concert will take place from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, offering a magical hour of live string music in a truly unique atmosphere.