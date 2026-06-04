Candlelight Walk in the Woods: Lighting the Path So No One Walks Alone.

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About this event
Includes event admission, a Boundary Lantern kit, and all activities.
Your ticket helps fund a six‑week equine assisted therapy cohort for women leaving the Washington Corrections Center for Women.
What your $50 supports:
Optional add‑ons (available at checkout):
Rain or shine. All ages welcome.
Children 17 and under are free (please reserve a free ticket for headcount).
Includes admission, lantern kit, and all activities.
Children are welcome to make a Boundary Lantern, walk the candlelit trail, enjoy the bonfires, lawn games, photo booth, and live music – just like adults.
Meal add‑ons (walking nachos, s’mores kit) can be purchased at checkout if desired.
Please reserve a free ticket for each child so we can plan enough lantern kits and activities for everyone.
Includes a hearty walking nacho bar meal + a cookie.
Build your own walking nacho bag with corn chips (naturally gluten‑free), grilled protein (steak, chicken, or seasoned beans), and a variety of fresh toppings (salsa, guacamole, cheese, dairy‑free options, and more). A cookie is included for a sweet finish.
Perfect for eating while you walk the candlelit trail or sit by the bonfire.
Pre‑purchase your meal online for the early‑bird price of $10. Day‑of price will be $12.
Dietary accommodations: gluten‑free and dairy‑free options available. Please alert a volunteer at the food station.
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