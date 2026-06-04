Heartstrides Therapeutic Riding And Horsemanship Of Olympia

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Heartstrides Therapeutic Riding And Horsemanship Of Olympia

About this event

Candlelight Walk in the Woods: Lighting the Path So No One Walks Alone.

3500 85th Ln SW

Olympia, WA 98512, USA

General Admission (Adults)
$50

Adult (18+) – $50

Includes event admission, a Boundary Lantern kit, and all activities.

Your ticket helps fund a six‑week equine assisted therapy cohort for women leaving the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

What your $50 supports:

  • A lantern kit with a personal boundary reminder to carry through the candlelit woods
  • Access to bonfires, live music, lawn games, and a photo booth
  • Silent auction and raffle participation
  • A community coming together to light the path for women rebuilding their lives

Optional add‑ons (available at checkout):

  • Walking Nacho Meal (nachos + cookie) – $10
  • S’mores Kit – $5
  • Pumpkin with Decorating Kit – $10 (includes one extra raffle ticket)

Rain or shine. All ages welcome.

Children 17 and under are free (please reserve a free ticket for headcount).

Child (17 and under) – FREE
Free

Child (17 and under) – FREE

Includes admission, lantern kit, and all activities.


Children are welcome to make a Boundary Lantern, walk the candlelit trail, enjoy the bonfires, lawn games, photo booth, and live music – just like adults.


Meal add‑ons (walking nachos, s’mores kit) can be purchased at checkout if desired.


Please reserve a free ticket for each child so we can plan enough lantern kits and activities for everyone.

Walking Nacho Meal – $10
$10

Walking Nacho Meal – $10

Includes a hearty walking nacho bar meal + a cookie.


Build your own walking nacho bag with corn chips (naturally gluten‑free), grilled protein (steak, chicken, or seasoned beans), and a variety of fresh toppings (salsa, guacamole, cheese, dairy‑free options, and more). A cookie is included for a sweet finish.


Perfect for eating while you walk the candlelit trail or sit by the bonfire.


Pre‑purchase your meal online for the early‑bird price of $10. Day‑of price will be $12.

Dietary accommodations: gluten‑free and dairy‑free options available. Please alert a volunteer at the food station.

Add a donation for Heartstrides Therapeutic Riding And Horsemanship Of Olympia

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