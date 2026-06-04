Candlelight Walk in the Woods: Lighting the Path So No One Walks Alone.

Child (17 and under) – FREE

Includes admission, lantern kit, and all activities.





Children are welcome to make a Boundary Lantern, walk the candlelit trail, enjoy the bonfires, lawn games, photo booth, and live music – just like adults.





Meal add‑ons (walking nachos, s’mores kit) can be purchased at checkout if desired.





Please reserve a free ticket for each child so we can plan enough lantern kits and activities for everyone.