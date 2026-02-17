Candles & Conversation

Come join us for an afternoon of candle making, meaningful conversations, and giving back—all for a wonderful cause.

Your participation will support the Ionic Sisters in their fundraising efforts to benefit Priscilla Chapter 018, Order of the Eastern Star, as they continue their charitable mission of serving and uplifting youth within our community.

You truly make the difference. What better way to contribute than by having fun, creating something beautiful, and helping to change lives at the same time?

Together, we can light candles—and brighten futures.