The Survivor's Nest

Hosted by

The Survivor's Nest

About this event

CANDLES & CONVO

1575 Natchez Way # Pool

Grayson, GA 30017, USA

General admission
$75
Admission Includes: Personal Candle Making Experience Food Drinks Panel Discussion
Raffle Ticket
$5
Sponsor a Survivor
$75
Sponsor a Survivor to Attend This Uplifting and Fun Night Out!
Vendor Fee
$75
VENDOR APPROVAL REQUIRED: Vendors must arrive to set-up between 3:00pm-4:00pm, and be completely set-up by 5:00pm. Vendors must supply their own: table (max 6x6), tablecloths, chairs and racks. Vendors are responsible for their own delivery, setup, take down, and complete removal of their displays, as well as all trash disposal related to their vendor space.
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