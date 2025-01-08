CANDLES & CONVO

Admission Includes:
Personal Candle Making Experience
Food
Drinks
Panel Discussion
Admission Includes:
Personal Candle Making Experience
Food
Drinks
Panel Discussion
Raffle Ticket
$5
Sponsor a Survivor
$75
Sponsor a Survivor to Attend This Uplifting and Fun Night Out!
Sponsor a Survivor to Attend This Uplifting and Fun Night Out!
Vendor Fee
$75
VENDOR APPROVAL REQUIRED:
Vendors must arrive to set-up between 3:00pm-4:00pm, and be completely set-up by 5:00pm.
Vendors must supply their own: table (max 6x6), tablecloths, chairs and racks.
Vendors are responsible for their own delivery, setup, take down, and complete removal of their displays, as well as all trash disposal related to their vendor space.
VENDOR APPROVAL REQUIRED:
Vendors must arrive to set-up between 3:00pm-4:00pm, and be completely set-up by 5:00pm.
Vendors must supply their own: table (max 6x6), tablecloths, chairs and racks.
Vendors are responsible for their own delivery, setup, take down, and complete removal of their displays, as well as all trash disposal related to their vendor space.
Add a donation for The Survivor's Nest
$
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