CANDLES & CONVO

VENDOR APPROVAL REQUIRED: Vendors must arrive to set-up between 3:00pm-4:00pm, and be completely set-up by 5:00pm. Vendors must supply their own: table (max 6x6), tablecloths, chairs and racks. Vendors are responsible for their own delivery, setup, take down, and complete removal of their displays, as well as all trash disposal related to their vendor space.

VENDOR APPROVAL REQUIRED: Vendors must arrive to set-up between 3:00pm-4:00pm, and be completely set-up by 5:00pm. Vendors must supply their own: table (max 6x6), tablecloths, chairs and racks. Vendors are responsible for their own delivery, setup, take down, and complete removal of their displays, as well as all trash disposal related to their vendor space.

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