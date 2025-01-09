Candles by SDM's Pop Up Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Available Scents: Pineapple Sage,
Black Sea,
Moonflower Nectar,
Spice My Ginger,
Tonk Oudy,
Mahogany Teakwood,
Poppin Champagne,
Lavender Driftwood,
Eucalyptus & Mint,
Lavender & Vanilla,
Available Scents: Pineapple Sage,
Black Sea,
Moonflower Nectar,
Spice My Ginger,
Tonk Oudy,
Mahogany Teakwood,
Poppin Champagne,
Lavender Driftwood,
Eucalyptus & Mint,
Lavender & Vanilla,
Roses, 12oz Candle, and Chocolates…
I said my Sorors!!!!! This candle smells like a Finer Woman....Sooooo Sweet!!! This is a Blue 8oz. vessel with a perfect blend of berries and prosecco...
3 Scents in a Box
•(3) 2.5 oz candles
•Choose 3 different scents
•Amazing aroma to your space
Available Scents: Pineapple Sage,
Black Sea,
Moonflower Nectar,
Spice My Ginger,
Tonk Oudy,
Mahogany Teakwood,
Poppin Champagne,
Lavender Driftwood,
Eucalyptus & Mint,
Lavender & Vanilla,
Available Scents: Pineapple Sage,
Black Sea,
Moonflower Nectar,
Spice My Ginger,
Tonk Oudy,
Mahogany Teakwood,
Poppin Champagne,
Lavender Driftwood,
Eucalyptus & Mint,
Lavender & Vanilla,
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!