Candles For Confidence

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Lemongrass and eucalyptus have both been used as a natural pest repellent. We combined them along with citrus oils to bring you a great smelling alternative to harsh chemical sprays and products containing citronella. This candle can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors.
Top: Lemongrass, Ozone, Lemon Lime
Middle: Sandalwood, Vanilla
Bottom: Eucalyptus leaves
Wander through a jasmine garden, enveloped in the comforting embrace of aged wood. The subtle sweetness of vanilla and musk lingers, like a cozy cashmere blanket enveloping you in its comforting embrace, joined by sandalwood to create a sanctuary of tranquility.
Top: Bergamot, Amber, Lime
Middle: Jasmine, Oud, Teakwood
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla
Fresh Laundry: Irresistibly refreshing, this fragrance captures the delicate scent of linens hung out to dry on a clear sunny day.
Top: Crisp, Citrus
Middle: Floral, Green
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla
This nostalgic sweet and fruity scent takes you back to
Saturday morning cartoons in your pjs with your favorite
bowl of cereal.
Top: Bing Cherry, Oranges
Middle: Lime, Lemon Sugar
Bottom: Vanilla, Sugar Cane
A full bodied wood mix with rich notes of lavender and musk collide with a zest of citrus to create this sophisticated scent you will adore!
Top: Orange Zest, Lemon
Middle: Jasmine, Oakmoss, Lavender
Bottom: Vanilla, Grey Birch, Sandalwood, Musk
This mouth-watering recipe of bright, tangy lemon zest and
creamy, rich vanilla, evokes memories of summer picnics and
kitchens filled with love.
Top: Lemon Zest, Lime peel, Sugared Mandrin
Middle: Orange, Sweet Meringue, Melted Butter
Bottom: Vanilla Extract, Tonka, Brown Sugar
Take a crisp, delicious bite of our Macintosh Apple fragrance, where the juicy essence of ripe apples meets the sweetness of anjou pear and a hint of clove. Balanced with cedarwood and a touch of warm cinnamon, this fragrance captures the essence of a perfectly fresh apple orchard. It's a timeless scent, perfect for any season!
Top: Mandarin, Strawberry, Macintosh Apple
Middle: Pear, Cyclamen, Clove Leaf
Bottom: Cedarwood, Cinnamon Bark, Jasmine
Refreshing Eucalyptus mingles with a hint of lavender and rich buttery vanilla to create an “odor busting” scent that everyone will love!
Top: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom: Lavender, Musk
Sun soaked oranges collide with fresh watermelon. White
lilies are added to green melon and juicy peach nectar.
Vanilla and musk round out the bottom notes!
Top: Watermelon, Orange Zest
Middle: Green melon, Peach, White Lily
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk
Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood
Capture the vibrant essence of a soothing sunrise over a
wooded forest while bright, fruity notes blend seamlessly with the warmth and richness of soft musks and dry sandalwood.
Top: Bright Bergamot, Ripe Raspberries, Crisp Apple
Middle: Coconut Water, Sheer Floral, Juicy Peach
Bottom: Caramel Brulee, Soft Musk, Warm Sandalwood
Let its sweet, floral aroma transport you to a world of springtime bliss, where every breath is filled with the promise of renewal and joy. Embrace the enchantment of Sweet Cherry Blossom and let your senses bloom.
Top: Grapefruit, Pink Cherry, Lotus Flower
Middle: Sakura Blossom, Strawberries, Coconut Water
Bottom: Amber, Sandalwood, Vanilla Flower
A quenching blend of orange and mandarin leaf create
a sparkle on top. A heart of strawberry vines, lemon and
coriander add a zest to this aroma.
Top: Orange, Mandarin Leaf
Middle: Lemon, Strawberry Vine, Coriander
Bottom: Neroli, Amber, Pepper
A cheery bouquet of sweet pea, mandarin, vanilla flower,
luscious strawberry and soft musk
Top: Mandarin, Sweet Pea, Jasmine
Middle: Vanilla Flower, Strawberry, Lily of the Valley
Bottom: Musk, Sandalwood, Peonies
A lively citrus blend of lemon zest, sparkling grapefruit, and comforting vanilla.
Top: Valencia Orange, Bergamot, White Grapefruit
Middle: Apple, Pomegranate, Mango, Lemon Zest
Bottom: Sugar Cane, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Extract
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