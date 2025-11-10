Holiday Candy Grams

Holiday Candy Gram
$1

Your Holiday Candy Gram will include a candy and note!

Holiday Candy Grams for the Whole Class!
$20

We will address a Holiday Candy Gram to the whole class from you, your student, or you can keep it anonymous!

Please note $20 covers the average class size so we will be sure each student in the class receives a Holiday Candy Gram whether their particular class size is above or below 20.

*Every Child Gets a Gram!*
$1

Donate here to help us ensure every child at MT receives a special Holiday Candy Gram! We will write that the gram is from our mascot, Paws!

