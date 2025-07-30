Panther PTO Of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School

Hosted by

Panther PTO Of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School

About this event

Winter Grams

Candy Cane Reindeer item
Candy Cane Reindeer
$1

A Traditional Candy Cane decorated to resemble a Reindeer

Snowflake Candy Gram item
Snowflake Candy Gram
$1

A Colorful candy cane (Not Red/White) with a Snowflake Tag

Winter Cup item
Winter Cup
$3

Cup Gift Set includes 4 Stickers, Stamp, Pencil with Eraser Topper, Pencil Sharpener 4 Color Pen and Notepad. Designs and characters will vary

Christmas Lollipop Ball item
Christmas Lollipop Ball
$3

Lolli Pop Shaped Gift set, includes a pencil, Slap Bracelet, Shaped Paper Slip, Eraser, Temporary Tattoos, & Stamp. Characters and designs will vary

Add a donation for Panther PTO Of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!