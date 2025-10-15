Candy Cane Lane Sponsorships

Hosted by
~The Ultimate Holiday Hero~
• Logo on 500 branded Santa hats distributed at the event
• Logo placement on all event marketing (posters, social media, press release, event
webpage)
• Recognition in event press release and public thank-you posts
• Opportunity to have a company booth or display space at the event (10x10 space)
• Mentions during live event announcements by the emcee
• 2 Family Photo Sessions (can be used for two families, 1 photo per family, Schedule
with Liz Gates Photography) (Two-30 minute sessions, excludes extended family session)
• Option to include an item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway
• Recognition in SoYouCan’s annual update
~Sweeten the Holiday~
Includes:
• Logo on 500 branded candy canes distributed to guests
• Recognition on event signage and social media
• Option to include promo item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway
• 1 Family Photo Session Schedule
with Liz Gates Photography (30 minute session, excludes extended family session)
• Listed on SoYouCan digital advertising
• Optional booth space for on-site promotion
• Recognition during event emcee announcements
~The gift that keeps on giving~
Exclusive logo placement on 500 reusable Santa’s Gift Bags distributed to attendees
• Opportunity to include one branded item, coupon, or promotional flyer inside each
bag
• Recognition on event signage and social media
• Logo featured on the SoYouCan social media and sponsor thank-you post
• 1 Family Photo Session Schedule
with Liz Gates Photography (30 minute session, excludes extended family session)
• Recognition by emcee during event announcements
• Optional booth space for on-site promotion
~Add a Little Sparkle to the Celebration~
Includes:
• Logo featured at the main entrance or photo backdrop area
• Recognition on social media and event program
• Option to include promo item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway
~Make Spirits Bright~
Includes:
Logo on 'Jingle Bell Path' signage leading to Santa’s Village or Toy Drive area
• Recognition on social media
• Name listed on event flyer and website
• Opportunity to decorate a light pole or display along Candy Cane Lane
• Logo prominently displayed on a 18x24 sign in the Holiday Character Park
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!