Candy Cane Lane Sponsorships

~The Ultimate Holiday Hero~

• Logo on 500 branded Santa hats distributed at the event

• Logo placement on all event marketing (posters, social media, press release, event

webpage)

• Recognition in event press release and public thank-you posts

• Opportunity to have a company booth or display space at the event (10x10 space)

• Mentions during live event announcements by the emcee

• 2 Family Photo Sessions (can be used for two families, 1 photo per family, Schedule

with Liz Gates Photography) (Two-30 minute sessions, excludes extended family session)

• Option to include an item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway

• Recognition in SoYouCan’s annual update