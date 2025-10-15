South Yuba Community Action Network

Candy Cane Lane Sponsorships

Downtown Marysville CA

Old St. Nick Sponsor
$3,500

~The Ultimate Holiday Hero~

• Logo on 500 branded Santa hats distributed at the event

• Logo placement on all event marketing (posters, social media, press release, event

webpage)

• Recognition in event press release and public thank-you posts

• Opportunity to have a company booth or display space at the event (10x10 space)

• Mentions during live event announcements by the emcee

• 2 Family Photo Sessions (can be used for two families, 1 photo per family, Schedule

with Liz Gates Photography) (Two-30 minute sessions, excludes extended family session)

• Option to include an item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway

• Recognition in SoYouCan’s annual update

Candy Cane Sponsor
$1,500

~Sweeten the Holiday~

Includes:

• Logo on 500 branded candy canes distributed to guests

• Recognition on event signage and social media

• Option to include promo item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway

• 1 Family Photo Session Schedule

with Liz Gates Photography (30 minute session, excludes extended family session)

• Listed on SoYouCan digital advertising

• Optional booth space for on-site promotion

• Recognition during event emcee announcements

Santa’s Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,500

~The gift that keeps on giving~

Exclusive logo placement on 500 reusable Santa’s Gift Bags distributed to attendees

• Opportunity to include one branded item, coupon, or promotional flyer inside each

bag

• Recognition on event signage and social media

• Logo featured on the SoYouCan social media and sponsor thank-you post

• 1 Family Photo Session Schedule

with Liz Gates Photography (30 minute session, excludes extended family session)

• Recognition by emcee during event announcements

• Optional booth space for on-site promotion

Winter Wonderland Sponsor
$1,000

~Add a Little Sparkle to the Celebration~

Includes:

• Logo featured at the main entrance or photo backdrop area

• Recognition on social media and event program

• Option to include promo item or coupon in the 'Santa’s Gift Bag' giveaway

Jingle Bell Sponsor
$500

~Make Spirits Bright~

Includes:

Logo on 'Jingle Bell Path' signage leading to Santa’s Village or Toy Drive area

• Recognition on social media

• Name listed on event flyer and website

• Opportunity to decorate a light pole or display along Candy Cane Lane

North Pole Sponsor
$150

• Logo prominently displayed on a 18x24 sign in the Holiday Character Park

