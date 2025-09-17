Candy, Cars and Movie Stars Fundraiser

201 Ogden Falls Blvd

Oswego, IL 60543, USA

Exhibitor Registration Fee
$15

Registration fee for each car, truck and motorcycle wishing to show off their ride! All Years, Makes and Models are welcome.


Don't forget to bring a bowl or basket of candy for the kids.

Vendor Fee
$25

Grants a 10' x 10' outdoor vendor booth space. Please note there will not be electricity available. This is an asphalt surface; if setting up a tent please bring anchors (sandbags or landscaping bricks) to secure tent legs.


Don't forget to bring a bowl of basket of candy for the kids.

Drive-In Movie Family Registration
$5

Admission for the family (up to 4 people). Each additional family member is $1.

Drive-In Movie - Additional Person Ticket
$1

If you have more than 4 people attending from your family please purchase an additional ticket for $1 per additional person.

Cardboard Car - Premade
$3

If you would like to have a premade Cardboard Box ready at check-in please select this option.

Cardboard Car - Make Your Own On Site
$2

We will have a box waiting for you along with Construction Paper, Tape and Paper Plates so that you can make your own right on site in our Open Air Garage.

$

