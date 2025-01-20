University Park Elementary School Pto

Hosted by

University Park Elementary School Pto

About this event

Sales closed

Candy Crush - A Family Dance

4450 Old William Penn Hwy

Monroeville, PA 15146, USA

Add a donation for University Park Elementary School Pto

$

Guest Tickets (up to 4)
$12
Additional Guest Ticket
$6
This ticket price is only for additional guests within your own family if that number exceeds 4 individuals. DO NOT purchase this unless you have already purchased four (4) $12 guest tickets. Otherwise admission will not be admitted to this event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!