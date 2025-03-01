Canfield High school Soccer 2025 Sponsorship

Platinum Event Sponsor
●This opportunity is available to a MAXIMUM of 6 sponsors at $3000 per sponsor
● Your logo prominently displayed on warmup jerseys.
● Platinum Sponsor for Cardinal Classic T-Shirts.
● In addition, you will receive all the benefits of our GOLD sponsorship level
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,750
● Logo on Soccer Training Shirts
● Name announced twice per game
● 4 game tickets for each home game
● In addition, you will receive all the benefits of our SILVER sponsorship level
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,000
● Banner with company name on fence in
stadium
● Name announced once per game
● In addition, you will receive all the benefits
of our BRONZE sponsorship level
Bronze Level Sponsor
$750
● Company Name Printed on T-Shirts
at the Cardinal Classic
● Company name on scoreboard
● Logo displayed on Canfield Soccer
website with a backlink to your site
● 2 game tickets for each home game
● Team poster with schedule
Promotional Level Spnsor
$500
● Name/logo printed on promotional item of
at least 100 in quantity.
●Name announced once at designated game
Family Level Sponsor (Renewal)
$125
Family Level Sponsor
● Recognized on 3’ x 5” Banner
Game Ball Level Sponsorship
$100
● Name announced once at designated game
Limited to one sponsor per game
● Games are selected first come, first serve
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!