Canfield Highschool Soccer Booster Club

Canfield High school Soccer 2025 Sponsorship

Platinum Event Sponsor
$3,000
Platinum Event Sponsor ●This opportunity is available to a MAXIMUM of 6 sponsors at $3000 per sponsor ● Your logo prominently displayed on warmup jerseys. ● Platinum Sponsor for Cardinal Classic T-Shirts. ● In addition, you will receive all the benefits of our GOLD sponsorship level
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,750
Gold Level Sponsor ● Logo on Soccer Training Shirts ● Name announced twice per game ● 4 game tickets for each home game ● In addition, you will receive all the benefits of our SILVER sponsorship level
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,000
Silver Level Sponsor ● Banner with company name on fence in stadium ● Name announced once per game ● In addition, you will receive all the benefits of our BRONZE sponsorship level
Bronze Level Sponsor
$750
Bronze Level Sponsor (Business) ● Company Name Printed on T-Shirts at the Cardinal Classic ● Company name on scoreboard ● Logo displayed on Canfield Soccer website with a backlink to your site ● 2 game tickets for each home game ● Team poster with schedule
Promotional Level Spnsor
$500
Promotional Level Sponsor ● Name/logo printed on promotional item of at least 100 in quantity. ●Name announced once at designated game
Family Level Sponsor (Renewal)
$125
Family Level Sponsor ● Recognized on 3’ x 5” Banner
Game Ball Level Sponsorship
$100
● Name announced once at designated game Limited to one sponsor per game ● Games are selected first come, first serve

