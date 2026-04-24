Canine Rescue 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

About this event
Here you can donate any amount you wish
Entry Level Sponsorship: 24"x 32" sign at a single hole
Prominently displays the sponsor's logo and name
Social Media and Website Thank you after event
**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design
Includes One Hole Sign and double-sided pin flag
Prominently displays the sponsor's logo and name
Recognition on our Social Media and Website
**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design
Mid-level Sponsorship
Logo Displayed on 2- Beverage Carts
Logo Displayed at all beverage locations
Logo on event Website and printed materials
**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design
Sponsor one of our special games:
Choose from: Peyton's Putt, Longest Marshmallow Drive, Spin the Wheel, Etc.
Signage with logo at contest area
Recognition during the prize announcements
Social Media Recognition
**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design
Logo added to Prizes
Banner at Registration
Recognition during the prize announcements
Featured Social Media spotlight prior and after event
**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design
Company Logo Displayed on every golf cart
Signage at registration Table
Social Media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!