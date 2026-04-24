Canine Rescue Of Central Pa Inc

Hosted by

Canine Rescue Of Central Pa Inc

About this event

Canine Rescue 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

501 Conodoguinet Ave

Carlisle, PA 17015, USA

Opal’s Open Amount item
Opal’s Open Amount
Pay what you can

Here you can donate any amount you wish

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200

Entry Level Sponsorship: 24"x 32" sign at a single hole

Prominently displays the sponsor's logo and name

Social Media and Website Thank you after event

**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design

10K Hole in One Sponsor item
10K Hole in One Sponsor
$300

Includes One Hole Sign and double-sided pin flag

Prominently displays the sponsor's logo and name

Recognition on our Social Media and Website

**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design

Beverage Sponsor item
Beverage Sponsor
$500

Mid-level Sponsorship

Logo Displayed on 2- Beverage Carts

Logo Displayed at all beverage locations

Logo on event Website and printed materials

**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design

Contest Sponsor item
Contest Sponsor
$750

Sponsor one of our special games:

Choose from: Peyton's Putt, Longest Marshmallow Drive, Spin the Wheel, Etc.

Signage with logo at contest area

Recognition during the prize announcements

Social Media Recognition

**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design

Prize Sponsor item
Prize Sponsor
$1,000

Logo added to Prizes

Banner at Registration

Recognition during the prize announcements

Featured Social Media spotlight prior and after event

**CRCPA Team will reach out to get your desired logo design

Cart Sponsor item
Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Company Logo Displayed on every golf cart

Signage at registration Table

Social Media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!