Canine Support Teams Class of 2025 Graduation

Starting bid
Welcome to Country's biggest event: Stagecoach 2026. Located in Indio, CA, here is your chance to see Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn and more.
This includes:
3 night stay at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa for 2 people (April 24-27)
2 shuttle passes from the hotel to the festival
2 corral reserved seating passes.
More information will be provided to the winner at the end of the event. Prize will be awarded digitally. Instruction will follow the end of the event.
Starting bid
For more than 100 years, Knott's has been the Friendliest Place in the West. With this prize, you get to experience Knott's and so much more.
This prize includes:
2 Knott's Prestige passes
2 all season drink bottles
2 Knott's season pass holder hats
The prestige pass includes preferred parking, access to the prestige lounge (with free snacks), a free one time use Fastlane each visit, access to all 40+ Six Flags Entertainment parks in North America, food and merchandise discounts, and more.
Details for redemption will be provided to the winner after the event.
Starting bid
Wouldn't it be nice to have a bartender in your kitchen on demand? Now is your chance.
This prize includes
Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker
Classic Collection Favorites Variety Pack
Cocktail Sampler Variety Pack
Capsule Drawer.
Prize is available for pickup after the event.
Starting bid
Enjoy resort living with a full service spa and world class golf.
This prize includes a $1,000 gift certificate. Customize your stay and enjoy the finer things.
Prize available for pick up after the event.
Starting bid
Find your zen. This package includes all the luxuries of a spa at home along with a $300 gift certificate to Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta, CA.
Prize available for pick up after the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!