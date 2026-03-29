CannaMom GettaBreak™ Kalisto House Retreat 2026

Join is from 11-3 at Kalisto House. Enjoy infused beverages by BarPothecary, a light nutritious lunch, meditation & sound bath by Fluid in a 420 setting. Massage & Reiki practitions available onsite for additional.
Join is from 11-3 at Kalisto House. Enjoy infused beverages by BarPothecary, a light nutritious lunch, meditation & sound bath by Fluid in a 420 setting. Massage & Reiki practitions available onsite for additional.
2 for $60
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bring your mom, friend, sister, partner, etc and get a discount with our 2 for $60 special
Bring your mom, friend, sister, partner, etc and get a discount with our 2 for $60 special
VIP Experience
$111
🎟️ VIP Ticket: $111
Indulge in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at our Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat with our VIP experience. With this ticket, you'll gain access to all our blissful activities designed to pamper you from head to toe.
Includes:
🍵 light meal (infused optional), Cannabis-infused tea & infused mocktails
💧 30 min. Massage
🎶 Meditation & Sound Bath Lead by Miss Fluid: Immerse yourself in a tranquil sound bath experience at 2pm, designed to relax and rejuvenate.
- Stay the night in the guesthouse and get private access to the hottub. (3 spots available. 3 Beds. Invite your friends)
Join us for a day dedicated to honoring and pampering the incredible mothers in our lives. Reserve your ticket now and embark on a journey of self-care and rejuvenation! ✨
🎟️ VIP Ticket: $111
Indulge in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at our Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat with our VIP experience. With this ticket, you'll gain access to all our blissful activities designed to pamper you from head to toe.
Includes:
🍵 light meal (infused optional), Cannabis-infused tea & infused mocktails
💧 30 min. Massage
🎶 Meditation & Sound Bath Lead by Miss Fluid: Immerse yourself in a tranquil sound bath experience at 2pm, designed to relax and rejuvenate.
- Stay the night in the guesthouse and get private access to the hottub. (3 spots available. 3 Beds. Invite your friends)
Join us for a day dedicated to honoring and pampering the incredible mothers in our lives. Reserve your ticket now and embark on a journey of self-care and rejuvenation! ✨
Add-on Childcare
$25
👶 Onsite Childcare: $25 for the First Child, $10 for Each Additional Child 👶
Take advantage of our convenient onsite childcare services at the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat, allowing you to fully unwind and enjoy your day of relaxation worry-free.
For just $25 per child, with a discounted rate of $10 for each additional child, you can ensure your little ones are well taken care of while you indulge in self-care activities.
Our onsite childcare offers:
🌳 Backyard with Natural Playscape: Let your children explore and play in our backyard oasis, complete with a natural playscape designed to stimulate their imagination and encourage outdoor adventures. With a trampoline and guided activities available, they're sure to have a blast!
🎨 Crafts and Guided Activities: Engage your children in creative and educational crafts and guided activities, led by our experienced childcare providers.
🍏 Natural Healthy Snacks: Rest assured knowing your children will be provided with nourishing and wholesome snacks to keep them energized throughout the day.
Please note that onsite childcare is available for children ages 3 and above who are potty trained.
This is a screen-free event, allowing children to engage in real-life experiences and interactions.
The deadline to reserve childcare is May 5th. (If we do not meet minimum, we won't be able to provide childcare)
Give yourself the gift of peace of mind while you enjoy the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat. Reserve childcare for your little ones today and treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation! 🌿
👶 Onsite Childcare: $25 for the First Child, $10 for Each Additional Child 👶
Take advantage of our convenient onsite childcare services at the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat, allowing you to fully unwind and enjoy your day of relaxation worry-free.
For just $25 per child, with a discounted rate of $10 for each additional child, you can ensure your little ones are well taken care of while you indulge in self-care activities.
Our onsite childcare offers:
🌳 Backyard with Natural Playscape: Let your children explore and play in our backyard oasis, complete with a natural playscape designed to stimulate their imagination and encourage outdoor adventures. With a trampoline and guided activities available, they're sure to have a blast!
🎨 Crafts and Guided Activities: Engage your children in creative and educational crafts and guided activities, led by our experienced childcare providers.
🍏 Natural Healthy Snacks: Rest assured knowing your children will be provided with nourishing and wholesome snacks to keep them energized throughout the day.
Please note that onsite childcare is available for children ages 3 and above who are potty trained.
This is a screen-free event, allowing children to engage in real-life experiences and interactions.
The deadline to reserve childcare is May 5th. (If we do not meet minimum, we won't be able to provide childcare)
Give yourself the gift of peace of mind while you enjoy the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat. Reserve childcare for your little ones today and treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation! 🌿
Additional Child
$10
ChildCare Sponsor
$400
Join as a sponsor which will allow us provide childcare and keep the price accessible. As a brand, we welcome to share your product during the event, market it online through our social media platforms including the STL Canna Community & Events Facebook Group with 5500 local audience.
Join as a sponsor which will allow us provide childcare and keep the price accessible. As a brand, we welcome to share your product during the event, market it online through our social media platforms including the STL Canna Community & Events Facebook Group with 5500 local audience.
Featured Sponsor
$1,200
Feature your Dispensary during this event. As our featured guest, you will receive 4 tickets to the event, promotion prior before, during and after and be featured during the month of May on the StL Canna Events & Community Facebook group featuring 5500 local cannabis enthusiasts. Special content creation for your brand will be included as well.
Feature your Dispensary during this event. As our featured guest, you will receive 4 tickets to the event, promotion prior before, during and after and be featured during the month of May on the StL Canna Events & Community Facebook group featuring 5500 local cannabis enthusiasts. Special content creation for your brand will be included as well.
Brand Sponsor
$300
By supporting this event, we will feature your brand in our social media promotions, day of, and will share with all of our guests goodies provided by you. You will be announced on the StL Canna Events & Community Page as a highlight over the next month. Includes 2 tickets.
By supporting this event, we will feature your brand in our social media promotions, day of, and will share with all of our guests goodies provided by you. You will be announced on the StL Canna Events & Community Page as a highlight over the next month. Includes 2 tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!