CannaMom GettaBreak™ Kalisto House Retreat 2026

👶 Onsite Childcare: $25 for the First Child, $10 for Each Additional Child 👶 Take advantage of our convenient onsite childcare services at the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat, allowing you to fully unwind and enjoy your day of relaxation worry-free. For just $25 per child, with a discounted rate of $10 for each additional child, you can ensure your little ones are well taken care of while you indulge in self-care activities. Our onsite childcare offers: 🌳 Backyard with Natural Playscape: Let your children explore and play in our backyard oasis, complete with a natural playscape designed to stimulate their imagination and encourage outdoor adventures. With a trampoline and guided activities available, they're sure to have a blast! 🎨 Crafts and Guided Activities: Engage your children in creative and educational crafts and guided activities, led by our experienced childcare providers. 🍏 Natural Healthy Snacks: Rest assured knowing your children will be provided with nourishing and wholesome snacks to keep them energized throughout the day. Please note that onsite childcare is available for children ages 3 and above who are potty trained. This is a screen-free event, allowing children to engage in real-life experiences and interactions. The deadline to reserve childcare is May 5th. (If we do not meet minimum, we won't be able to provide childcare) Give yourself the gift of peace of mind while you enjoy the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat. Reserve childcare for your little ones today and treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation! 🌿

👶 Onsite Childcare: $25 for the First Child, $10 for Each Additional Child 👶 Take advantage of our convenient onsite childcare services at the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat, allowing you to fully unwind and enjoy your day of relaxation worry-free. For just $25 per child, with a discounted rate of $10 for each additional child, you can ensure your little ones are well taken care of while you indulge in self-care activities. Our onsite childcare offers: 🌳 Backyard with Natural Playscape: Let your children explore and play in our backyard oasis, complete with a natural playscape designed to stimulate their imagination and encourage outdoor adventures. With a trampoline and guided activities available, they're sure to have a blast! 🎨 Crafts and Guided Activities: Engage your children in creative and educational crafts and guided activities, led by our experienced childcare providers. 🍏 Natural Healthy Snacks: Rest assured knowing your children will be provided with nourishing and wholesome snacks to keep them energized throughout the day. Please note that onsite childcare is available for children ages 3 and above who are potty trained. This is a screen-free event, allowing children to engage in real-life experiences and interactions. The deadline to reserve childcare is May 5th. (If we do not meet minimum, we won't be able to provide childcare) Give yourself the gift of peace of mind while you enjoy the Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat. Reserve childcare for your little ones today and treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation! 🌿

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