Cannon Beach Academy's EcoFest Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two 8x10 photography pieces of the Cannon Beach area and one pair of hand-made earrings by local artist and photographer Sarah McAllister, www.sarahmcallister.com
Starting bid
Dive into blue with a beginner
friendly 3 part course on natural
indigo vat-making for fiber
enthusiasts, with self-guided video tutorials and printable pdfs.
Lifetime access, no expiration.
Instructor: Britt Boles
Seaspell Fiber
@seaspellfiber
Starting bid
One 1.75ml bottle of Willett Bourbon, 6 whiskey tumblers, whiskey stones, whiskey ice cube set.
Starting bid
Come in for some pampering and a fresh look with stylist Jeshua. You will receive a tailor-made haircut and style at downtown Cannon Beach’s Mistic Waves Studio
Starting bid
Gift basket full of doggie treats, dog food, and a dog candle and fun magnet. Donated by our friends at Paws On The Beach in Cannon Beach.
Starting bid
One embroidered toddler beanie, hand embroidered necklace, jar of local honey, 3 handmade beeswax candles complete with cute box of safety matchsticks. Created for you by local beekeeper and artist Kalla Horning https://scoutsannex.com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!