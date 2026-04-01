Hosted by

Cannon Beach Academy

About this event

Cannon Beach Academy's EcoFest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3781 S Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110, USA

Local Fine Art and Jewelry item
Local Fine Art and Jewelry
$110

Starting bid

Two 8x10 photography pieces of the Cannon Beach area and one pair of hand-made earrings by local artist and photographer Sarah McAllister, www.sarahmcallister.com

Intuitive Indigo Online Course item
Intuitive Indigo Online Course
$95

Starting bid

Dive into blue with a beginner

friendly 3 part course on natural

indigo vat-making for fiber

enthusiasts, with self-guided video tutorials and printable pdfs.

Lifetime access, no expiration.

Instructor: Britt Boles

Seaspell Fiber

@seaspellfiber


Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$175

Starting bid

One 1.75ml bottle of Willett Bourbon, 6 whiskey tumblers, whiskey stones, whiskey ice cube set.

Cut and Style at Mistic Waves Studio item
Cut and Style at Mistic Waves Studio
$60

Starting bid

Come in for some pampering and a fresh look with stylist Jeshua. You will receive a tailor-made haircut and style at downtown Cannon Beach’s Mistic Waves Studio

Dog Gift Basket item
Dog Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift basket full of doggie treats, dog food, and a dog candle and fun magnet. Donated by our friends at Paws On The Beach in Cannon Beach.

Horning Homestead Gift Box item
Horning Homestead Gift Box
$130

Starting bid

One embroidered toddler beanie, hand embroidered necklace, jar of local honey, 3 handmade beeswax candles complete with cute box of safety matchsticks. Created for you by local beekeeper and artist Kalla Horning https://scoutsannex.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!