Cannon Beach Cottage Tour - Self-Guided Tour of Homes

This ticket includes:
Access to all featured homes on Saturday, September 13 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
🔔 Please note: The home tour takes place only on Saturday.
A printed map, which serves as your ticket and grants entry into each home. Maps can be picked up no earlier than 12pm on tour day.
Exclusive discounts at participating local businesses throughout tour weekend
Add a donation for Cannon Beach Historical Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!