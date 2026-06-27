Cannon Beach Cottage Tour - Self-Guided Tour of Homes Ticket

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About this event
Admission for one person to the self-guided tour of homes on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Your official Cottage Tour map serves as your admission ticket and will be available for pickup beginning at 12:00 p.m. on the day of the tour at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, 1387 S. Spruce Street, Cannon Beach, OR 97110. Maps are not distributed prior to the start of the tour to protect homeowner privacy.
A complimentary shuttle, provided in partnership with Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community, will be available during the tour. The shuttle route will be clearly marked on your official tour map.
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