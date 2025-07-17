Cannon Beach History Center & Museum's Online Silent Auction

🚤 Once-in-a-Lifetime Pilot Boat Ride

Sponsored by Columbia River Bar Pilots, LLC





Support the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum while enjoying a rare and thrilling adventure! This certificate entitles the bearer and two guests to ride with a Columbia River Bar Pilot aboard a pilot boat for one round trip to and from a ship, where you’ll observe the pilot boarding procedure up close.





The Columbia River Bar, often called the “Graveyard of the Pacific," is one of the most challenging and dangerous river bars in the world. The Bar Pilots are among the most skilled mariners anywhere, guiding vessels safely between the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River.





This is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. By bidding, you’re not only securing an unforgettable adventure, you’re also helping preserve and share the unique history of Cannon Beach.





Details: