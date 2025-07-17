Cannon Beach History Center & Museum's Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Sponsored by Columbia River Bar Pilots, LLC
Support the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum while enjoying a rare and thrilling adventure! This certificate entitles the bearer and two guests to ride with a Columbia River Bar Pilot aboard a pilot boat for one round trip to and from a ship, where you’ll observe the pilot boarding procedure up close.
The Columbia River Bar, often called the “Graveyard of the Pacific," is one of the most challenging and dangerous river bars in the world. The Bar Pilots are among the most skilled mariners anywhere, guiding vessels safely between the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River.
This is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. By bidding, you’re not only securing an unforgettable adventure, you’re also helping preserve and share the unique history of Cannon Beach.
Bring the stories of Cannon Beach and the Oregon Coast into your home with this curated collection for history lovers! The History at Home Basket includes a wide selection of beloved local titles, cozy museum swag, and a family membership that opens doors across Oregon.
This basket is the perfect way to celebrate and share the stories of our coast, whether you’re a lifelong local or a new admirer of Cannon Beach’s history.
Valued at $200
Raise a glass to Cannon Beach! This bottle of Puffin Pinot Noir from The Wine Shack is the perfect way to savor the spirit of the Oregon Coast. Known for its smooth, coastal character and iconic puffin label, Puffin Wine has become a Cannon Beach favorite.
Whether you enjoy it at home, share it with friends, or save it as a special souvenir, this wine is a delicious way to support the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
