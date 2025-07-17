Cannon Beach Historical Society

Cannon Beach History Center & Museum's Online Silent Auction

Pilot Boat Ride with the Columbia River Bar Pilots
$125

Starting bid

🚤 Once-in-a-Lifetime Pilot Boat Ride

Sponsored by Columbia River Bar Pilots, LLC


Support the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum while enjoying a rare and thrilling adventure! This certificate entitles the bearer and two guests to ride with a Columbia River Bar Pilot aboard a pilot boat for one round trip to and from a ship, where you’ll observe the pilot boarding procedure up close.


The Columbia River Bar, often called the “Graveyard of the Pacific," is one of the most challenging and dangerous river bars in the world. The Bar Pilots are among the most skilled mariners anywhere, guiding vessels safely between the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River.


This is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. By bidding, you’re not only securing an unforgettable adventure, you’re also helping preserve and share the unique history of Cannon Beach.


Details:

  • Certificate is valid for bearer + 2 guests (3 people total).
  • Experience includes a round trip aboard a pilot boat to observe a pilot boarding procedure.
  • Weather dependent; trip may be rescheduled if conditions are unsafe.
  • Date must be arranged in advance and agreed upon with the Bar Pilots.
  • Certificate expires one year from date of issue.
History at Home Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bring the stories of Cannon Beach and the Oregon Coast into your home with this curated collection for history lovers! The History at Home Basket includes a wide selection of beloved local titles, cozy museum swag, and a family membership that opens doors across Oregon.

Includes:

  • 📚 Cannon Beach: A Place by the Sea
  • 📚 Comin’ In Over the Rock
  • 📚 Cannon Beach Cottages
  • 📚 C is for Cannon Beach
  • 📚 Cannon Beach Table Book
  • 📚 Empires of the Turning Tide
  • 📚 Arch Cape Chronicles
  • 👕 Museum-branded zip-up hoodie (hoodie will be a lighter gray color than what is pictured)
  • 🏛️ One-year Family Membership to the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, which includes reciprocal admission to 17 Oregon cultural attractions

This basket is the perfect way to celebrate and share the stories of our coast, whether you’re a lifelong local or a new admirer of Cannon Beach’s history.


Valued at $200

Pinot Noir Puffin Wine
$15

Starting bid

Raise a glass to Cannon Beach! This bottle of Puffin Pinot Noir from The Wine Shack is the perfect way to savor the spirit of the Oregon Coast. Known for its smooth, coastal character and iconic puffin label, Puffin Wine has become a Cannon Beach favorite.


Whether you enjoy it at home, share it with friends, or save it as a special souvenir, this wine is a delicious way to support the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.

Details:

  • One bottle of Puffin Pinot Noir
  • Donated by The Wine Shack, Cannon Beach
  • Pickup at the museum only (no shipping available)

