Canobie Lake : Group Admission Tickets

Bicentennial Parent Teacher's Organization

Group Admission Ticket: $29.00 Tickets are non-refundable and valid only for the event on June 19, 2025. Please place your order by June 2, 2025. You will be notified when your tickets are available for pickup. For cash or check payments, please email [email protected] for instructions. Please note: This event is intended for families, and students must be accompanied by an adult. These are not drop-off events. Thank you!

