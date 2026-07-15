Canoe Family Silent Auction

Traditional Lummi Salmon Dinner for 10 at the Hillaire Building

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of Coast Salish hospitality at the Hillaire Building on Lummi Shore, overlooking the beautiful waters and directly across from the Stommish Grounds.

Hosted by Darrell Hillaire, Director of Children of the Setting Sun, this one-of-a-kind experience welcomes up to 10 guests for a traditional Lummi salmon dinner in a setting rich with history, culture, and breathtaking views.

Darrell is a renowned Lummi storyteller, cultural leader, and educator whose stories, humor, and wisdom have inspired audiences around the world. This is a rare opportunity to gather around the table, enjoy incredible food, hear stories rooted in Coast Salish traditions, and experience the generosity and hospitality of the Hillaire family in a place that has welcomed generations of community members and visitors.

Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a truly memorable evening, this is an experience that cannot be purchased anywhere else.

Experience for up to 10 guests

Starting Bid: $400

✨ Buy It Now: $1,200

Every bid supports the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually, helping provide food, camping supplies, regalia materials, and opportunities for Indigenous youth to carry forward Coast Salish traditions.



