Canoe Family Silent Auction

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2700 Erie St, Bellingham WA 98226
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Starting bid
Handwoven Cedar Hat
Buy It Now: $2,000
Handwoven by Lummi artist and weaver Tara Gaona, this stunning cedar hat is a one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates the beauty and tradition of Coast Salish weaving. Crafted from cedar bark and finished with intricate woven detailing. This beautiful hat reflects generations of Indigenous knowledge, artistry, and culture. A timeless treasure!
Buy It Now for $2,000 and support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family while investing in authentic Indigenous artistry and cultural tradition.
Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Hand-Beaded Earrings
Buy It Now: $200
Handcrafted by Lummi artist Tahnee Kawakone, these stunning one-of-a-kind earrings feature intricate beadwork surrounding brilliant crystal stones, creating a bold yet elegant statement. These earrings are a unique piece of wearable art.
Starting bid
Handmade Ribbon Wrap Pants
Buy It Now: $380
Handcrafted by Makah artist Jessica Parker, these stunning ribbon wrap pants blend contemporary style with Indigenous artistry. Featuring a flattering adjustable wrap design that comfortably fits sizes Small to Medium, they’re both elegant and versatile. Finished with striking satin ribbon detailing, each pair is handmade and one of a kind.
Starting bid
Sterling Silver & Bayo Canyon Turquoise Cuff
Buy It Now: $600
Handcrafted by Makah artist Adonia Cairns, this one-of-a-kind cuff features a hand-cut Bayo Canyon turquoise stone set in richly textured reticulated sterling silver. Every element is individually crafted by hand, highlighting the natural beauty of the turquoise and the organic texture of the silver, making this piece truly unique.
A timeless statement piece and heirloom-quality work of wearable art, this cuff reflects exceptional craftsmanship ina contemporary design.
Buy It Now for $600 and support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family while taking home a one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasure.
Starting bid
Case of Wild-Caught Canned Sockeye Salmon
Bring home a full case of premium wild-caught sockeye salmon, sustainably harvested and carefully canned to preserve its rich flavor, vibrant color, and exceptional quality. Packed with protein and heart-healthy Omega-3s, this Pacific Northwest favorite is perfect for quick meals, salads, sandwiches, chowders, and more.
Shelf-stable for years, it’s a pantry staple you’ll enjoy long after the season has passed.
Buy It Now: 300
Every purchase helps support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family, providing meals, camping supplies, regalia-making materials, and resources that help carry the next generation to Canoe Journey.
Starting bid
Sabbath Tattoo Gift Card
$100 Gift Card
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to a custom tattoo from Sabbath Tattoo, one of Bellingham’s premier tattoo studios. Whether you’re planning your next piece or adding to your collection, this $100 gift card can be used toward custom tattoo work.
A perfect opportunity to support a talented local business while supporting the Lummi Youth Canoe Family.
Starting bid
Eunoia Apothecary Self-Care Gift Box
Buy It Now: $100
Nourish your mind, body, and spirit with this thoughtfully curated self-care gift box from Eunoia Apothecary. Featuring handcrafted botanical products inspired by the healing power of plants, this collection includes: Each collection includes:
“This collection was inspired by the forests and meadows of the Pacific Northwest and the traditional plants that have long been part of this landscape. Rather than focusing on individual products, I wanted to create a small ritual of care - an invitation to find Solace, to Gather yourself with intention, and to remain Grounded-throughout the day.” -Zoy Lane
Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this set is perfect for someone special—or yourself.
Buy It Now for $100 and support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family while enjoying the gifts of local herbal craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Eunoia Apothecary Self-Care Gift Box
Buy It Now: $100
Nourish your mind, body, and spirit with this thoughtfully curated self-care gift box from Eunoia Apothecary. Featuring handcrafted botanical products inspired by the healing power of plants, this collection includes: Each collection includes:
“This collection was inspired by the forests and meadows of the Pacific Northwest and the traditional plants that have long been part of this landscape. Rather than focusing on individual products, I wanted to create a small ritual of care - an invitation to find Solace, to Gather yourself with intention, and to remain Grounded-throughout the day.” -Zoy Lane
Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this set is perfect for someone special—or yourself.
Buy It Now for $100 and support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family while enjoying the gifts of local herbal craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Creative Cuzzin Gift Bundle
XL T-Shirt • Art Print • Greeting Card • Decal Sticker
Celebrate Coast Salish artistry with this beautiful collection by Cyaltsa Finkbonner (Creative Cuzzin). This thoughtfully curated bundle features original Indigenous Northwest Coast-inspired artwork that can be worn, displayed, and shared.
This package includes:
A wonderful gift for art lovers, supporters of Indigenous artists, or anyone wanting to bring authentic Northwest Coast design into their home.
Buy Now: $150
Starting bid
Handmade Ribbon Skirt. • One Size Fits All •
Beautifully handcrafted by Makah artist Jessica Parker, this one-of-a-kind ribbon skirt features a flattering paperbag waist, vibrant satin ribbon accents, and a rich floral print. Comfortable, elegant, and perfect for both everyday wear and special gatherings.
✨ Handmade with care
✨ Paperbag waist for a comfortable, flattering fit
✨ One size fits all
✨ One-of-a-kind creation
Buy Now: $380
Generously donated by Jessica Parker. Every purchase helps support our Canoe Family with food, camping supplies, regalia-making materials, and empowering our youth on the water.
Starting bid
Custom Handmade Beaded Hat
A beautiful one-of-a-kind handcrafted beaded felt hat featuring intricate Coast Salish beadwork. This custom piece blends timeless style with detailed artistry, making it a wearable work of art.
Perfect for collectors, special occasions, or anyone who appreciates Indigenous craftsmanship and unique design.
Buy Now Option: $500
Starting bid
Dan Friday Hand-Blown Glass Pint Mug
Created by renowned Lummi glass artist Dan Friday, this one-of-a-kind hand-blown pint mug is both functional and collectible. Featuring elegant spiral detailing and rich amber and olive tones, each piece showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry that have made Dan Friday’s work highly sought after.
Perfect for everyday use, displaying as art, or adding to a fine glass collection.
Starting Bid: $60
Buy Now: $200
Starting bid
Pure New Zealand Medicinal Manuka Honey – A Taste of the North Island
Bring home one of nature’s most powerful gifts. We hand-carried this premium medicinal-grade Manuka honey back from the North Island of New Zealand, where it is harvested from the pristine native forests by a family-owned operation dedicated to producing authentic, high-quality Manuka honey.
This auction includes:
🍯 3 x 250g Jars of Mono Floral Manuka Honey
MGO 816+ | Active 18 | Lab Tested Medicinal Grade
Unlike ordinary honey, true Mono Floral Manuka honey contains naturally occurring antibacterial compounds that have made it world-renowned for its remarkable healing properties. It’s commonly used to:
This is genuine New Zealand Manuka honey—a rare product harvested from the blossoms of the native mānuka tree. Honey of this potency regularly sells for well over $100 per jar in the United States, making this an exceptional opportunity.
Whether enjoyed by the spoonful, stirred into tea, or kept on hand as part of your family’s natural medicine cabinet, this is a truly special gift from Aotearoa.
Starting Bid: $60
✨ Buy It Now: $200
Every bid helps support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually. Thank you for helping preserve culture, empower youth, and keep traditions thriving. ❤️
Starting bid
Copper Canoe Woman Coastal Bloom Statement Earrings
Coastal Bloom evokes the meeting of land and sea. These handmade statement earrings celebrate natural beauty, growth, and protection, balancing visuals with symbolic meaning. The wooden petals provide a foundation for the abalone center, which captures light, movement, and depth.
Colorway highlights energy: black for grounding and ancient wisdom.
Measurements: (with hook) 3.5 in (8.89 cm) long × 2.25 in (5.715 cm) wide
Materials: Stained birch wood
Hardware: Gold-plated brass or silver-plated steel
Starting Bid: $60
✨ Buy It Now: $140
Every bid supports the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually, helping provide food, camping supplies, regalia materials, and opportunities for Indigenous youth to carry on Coast Salish traditions.
Starting bid
Copper Canoe Woman Salmon Ghost Statement Earrings
This design was made to pay homage to the sacrifice of the ‘Salmon People and their return.’ Each year, the salmon swim upstream, they spawn, and then their bodies return to the land. This sacrifice sustains ecosystems and sustains our people. The medium version, while slightly smaller than the large, is no less of a statement.
Measurements: (with hook) 4.5 in (11.43 cm) long × 1.5 in (3.81 cm) wide
Materials: Metallic acrylic, abalone inlay
Hardware: Gold-plated brass
Starting Bid: $65
✨ Buy It Now: $160
Every bid supports the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually, helping provide food, camping supplies, regalia materials, and opportunities for Indigenous youth to carry on Coast Salish traditions.
Starting bid
Copper Canoe Woman Love Bird Earrings – Cedar & Abalone
Original Love Bird design intentionally features two different wings: an Eagle and a Raven to represent each of Vina’s Heiltsuk great-grandparents and their respective clans. This design is in honor of their arranged-marriage turned love-story. Take part in a story of love, tradition, and craftsmanship with these graceful Love Bird earrings.
Measurements: (with hook) 3 in (7.62 cm) long × 1 in (2.54 cm) wide
Materials: Cedar, abalone inlay
Hardware: Gold-plated brass
Starting Bid: $45
✨ Buy It Now: $100
Every bid supports the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually, helping provide food, camping supplies, regalia materials, and opportunities for Indigenous youth to carry on Coast Salish traditions.
Starting bid
Setting Sun Gift Collection
Support Indigenous storytelling, culture, and community with this exclusiveSetting Sun gift collection, generously donated by our team.
This package comes beautifully bundled in an original Children of the Setting Sun tote bag and includes:
Setting Sun Circle is an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to inspiring positive change through storytelling, film, public art, education, and cultural revitalization. Through Indigenous-led initiatives, the organization uplifts Native voices, strengthens communities, and empowers the next generation while honoring Coast Salish teachings and traditions.
Starting Bid: $60
✨ Buy It Now: $175
Every bid helps support the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually while celebrating the work and mission of Children of the Setting Sun.
Starting bid
Traditional Lummi Salmon Dinner for 10 at the Hillaire Building
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of Coast Salish hospitality at the Hillaire Building on Lummi Shore, overlooking the beautiful waters and directly across from the Stommish Grounds.
Hosted by Darrell Hillaire, Director of Children of the Setting Sun, this one-of-a-kind experience welcomes up to 10 guests for a traditional Lummi salmon dinner in a setting rich with history, culture, and breathtaking views.
Darrell is a renowned Lummi storyteller, cultural leader, and educator whose stories, humor, and wisdom have inspired audiences around the world. This is a rare opportunity to gather around the table, enjoy incredible food, hear stories rooted in Coast Salish traditions, and experience the generosity and hospitality of the Hillaire family in a place that has welcomed generations of community members and visitors.
Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a truly memorable evening, this is an experience that cannot be purchased anywhere else.
Experience for up to 10 guests
Starting Bid: $400
✨ Buy It Now: $1,200
Every bid supports the Lummi Youth Canoe Family on their journey to Nisqually, helping provide food, camping supplies, regalia materials, and opportunities for Indigenous youth to carry forward Coast Salish traditions.
Starting bid
Tai Poutini Pounamu Toki (Jade Adze) – Aotearoa/New Zealand
Handcrafted by Waka (Canoe) Family member Jef Murupaenga Ikenn, 2025
Carry a piece of living tradition.
This handcrafted pounamu (New Zealand jade) toki comes from the Tai Poutini (Westland) region of Aotearoa/New Zealand and was created by our Waka (canoe) family member Jef Murupaenga Ikenn. Traditionally, the toki symbolizes strength, leadership, craftsmanship, and respect for culture. Worn by artists, knowledge keepers, and makers, it honors those who create with their hands and carry forward ancestral teachings.
For generations, toki have represented the tools used to build canoes, carve cultural treasures, and construct traditional homes—embodying the skill, perseverance, and values passed from one generation to the next.
This one-of-a-kind piece also represents the enduring relationship between our Canoe Family and our Māori relatives across the Pacific, celebrating the shared traditions and connections that unite Indigenous peoples through the water.
A meaningful work of art and a powerful symbol of cultural resilience, this toki is a treasure to be worn and passed on.
Starting Bid: $100
Buy It Now: $300
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the Northwest Coast into your home with this elegant hand-etched glass vase by renowned Haida artist Mike Forbes, owner and head artist of Silver Lining Studio.
Featuring a striking Thunderbird design, this handcrafted piece reflects one of the most powerful and revered beings in Northwest Coast cultures—a symbol of strength, protection, and transformation. Expertly sandblasted with Mike Forbes’ original artwork, this 3.5” x 8” vase is both a functional work of art and a stunning display piece.
Starting Bid: $70
Buy It Now: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!