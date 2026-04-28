Cantare Houston

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Cantare Houston

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Cantare Houston Silent Auction 2026

Space Cowboys Bundle item
Space Cowboys Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Saddle up for a night at the ballpark! This Space Cowboy bundle includes 4 tickets, a hat, 2 jerseys, and souvenir cups. Everything you need to show your team spirit in style. Grab your crew and get ready for a game day experience you won’t forget. Valued at $325 dollars.

Messina Hof Wine Tasting item
Messina Hof Wine Tasting
$65

Starting bid

Sip, savor, and unwind! Enjoy a wine tasting for six at Messina Hof Winery & Resort, where you’ll sample award-winning wines in a charming setting. Valued at $175, this is the perfect outing for friends or a memorable group experience. Cheers to your next bid!

Private Lesson item
Private Lesson
$25

Starting bid

Find your voice this summer! Enjoy a 30-minute private voice lesson with one of our talented Cantare singers, designed to build confidence, technique, and artistry. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned singer, this is your chance to shine. Valued at $50, it’s a great opportunity to grow your skills or try something new!

Conduct Cantare item
Conduct Cantare
$100

Starting bid

Step into the spotlight! Take the podium and conduct Cantare during our holiday concert at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is truly priceless and perfect for any music lover. Don’t miss your moment to lead!

Rockets Tickets- Two Games, Two Tickets, and Parking! item
Rockets Tickets- Two Games, Two Tickets, and Parking!
$250

Starting bid

Game time just got an upgrade! Valued at $650 per pair of tickets ($1300 total for the item), enjoy two Rockets games in the 2026-2027 season in row 7 behind Center Court! Parking pass is included. This is a perfect night out for sports fans or a fun date night. Bid now!

Rockets Tickets- One Game, Two Tickets, and Parking! item
Rockets Tickets- One Game, Two Tickets, and Parking!
$150

Starting bid

Cheer on the home team! Valued at $650, enjoy a pair of tickets to one game in the 2026-2027 season in row 7 behind Center Court! Parking pass is included. This is a perfect night out for sports fans or a fun date night. Take a shot on these!

Kendra Scott Jewelry item
Kendra Scott Jewelry
$35

Starting bid

Bold, sleek, and effortlessly chic. This black opaque piece from Kendra Scott makes a statement with any look. Valued at $65, elevate your style with this stunning accessory!

Movie Night Bundle item
Movie Night Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Lights, snacks, action! This cozy bundle includes a $50 movie theater gift card, blanket, sodas, popcorn, and candy. Everything you need for the perfect night in or out. Valued at $100, grab this package and press play on a great evening!

Defiance Ridge Vineyards Wine Package item
Defiance Ridge Vineyards Wine Package
$100

Starting bid

Uncork something special! Enjoy an assortment of wines from Defiance Ridge Vineyards, perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Valued at $250, this collection is a delightful treat for any wine lover. Cheers!

El Tiempo Gift Card item
El Tiempo Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Turn up the flavor! Enjoy a delicious meal at El Tiempo Cantina with this $100 gift card. A Houston favorite, this is the perfect excuse for your next night out.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!