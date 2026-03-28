Canterbury Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Canterbury Elementary PTO

About this event

Canterbury's Spring Festival 2026

1800 S Stadium Dr

Edinburg, TX 78539, USA

🎉 Festival Bundle 1 – $30
$30

✔ 1 Wristband (Unlimited Rides)
✔ 15 Tickets (Games, Food & Activities)


👉 Perfect for one child to enjoy everything!

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Fun Pack – $80
$80

✔ 3 Wristbands (Unlimited Rides)
✔ 40 Tickets (Games, Food & Activities)

👉 Everything you need for a full night of fun!

🎡Unlimited Rides Wristband – $15
$15

✔ Access to all carnival rides & inflatables
❌ Does NOT include games or food

Activity & Food Tickets – 10 for $10
$10

🎟️ 10 Tickets – $10

👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities

Activity & Food Tickets – 20 for $20
$20

🎟️ 25 Tickets – $25

👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities

Activity & Food Tickets – 50 for $50
$50

🎟️ 50 Tickets – $50

👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities

Add a donation for Canterbury Elementary PTO

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