Canterbury's Spring Festival 2026

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About this event
✔ 1 Wristband (Unlimited Rides)
✔ 15 Tickets (Games, Food & Activities)
👉 Perfect for one child to enjoy everything!
✔ 3 Wristbands (Unlimited Rides)
✔ 40 Tickets (Games, Food & Activities)
👉 Everything you need for a full night of fun!
✔ Access to all carnival rides & inflatables
❌ Does NOT include games or food
👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities
👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities
👉 Tickets are used for games, food, petting zoo & activities
$
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