Canton Ballet

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Canton Ballet

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Canton Ballet's 60th Anniversary Embroidered Collection

Crew Sweatshirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
Crew Sweatshirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
Crew Sweatshirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo
$55

50/50 Blend off-white crew sweatshirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK

1
Crew Sweatshirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
Crew Sweatshirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
Crew Sweatshirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo
$55

50/50 Blend off-white crew sweatshirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE

1
Hoodie with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
Hoodie with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
Hoodie with Black Embroidered 60th Logo
$46

100% Cotton off-white hoodie featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK

1
Hoodie with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
Hoodie with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
Hoodie with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo
$46

100% Cotton off-white hoodie featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE

1
T-shirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
T-shirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo item
T-shirt with Black Embroidered 60th Logo
$27

100% Cotton off-white t-shirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK

1
T-shirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
T-shirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo item
T-shirt with Blue Embroidered 60th Logo
$27

100% Cotton off-white t-shirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE

1
Embroidered 60th Anniversary Puffer Vest in Black item
Embroidered 60th Anniversary Puffer Vest in Black
$65

Black puffer vest featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in white


Sizes are based on bust/chest size:


S - 35-36 (Men's 35-37)

M - 37-38 (Men's 38-40)

L - 39-41 (Men's 41-43)

XL - 42-44 (Men's 44-46)

2XL - 45-47 (Men's 47-49)

3XL - 48-51 (Men's 50-53)

4XL - 52-55 (Men's 54-57)

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