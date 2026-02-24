Canton Ballet's 60th Anniversary Embroidered Collection

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50/50 Blend off-white crew sweatshirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK
50/50 Blend off-white crew sweatshirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE
100% Cotton off-white hoodie featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK
100% Cotton off-white hoodie featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE
100% Cotton off-white t-shirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLACK
100% Cotton off-white t-shirt featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in BLUE
Black puffer vest featuring Canton Ballet's 60th Logo in white
Sizes are based on bust/chest size:
S - 35-36 (Men's 35-37)
M - 37-38 (Men's 38-40)
L - 39-41 (Men's 41-43)
XL - 42-44 (Men's 44-46)
2XL - 45-47 (Men's 47-49)
3XL - 48-51 (Men's 50-53)
4XL - 52-55 (Men's 54-57)
$
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