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Canton Ballet

About this event

Sales closed

Canton Ballet's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1001 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702, USA

Cleveland Ballet, Music, and Dance Experience item
Cleveland Ballet, Music, and Dance Experience item
Cleveland Ballet, Music, and Dance Experience item
Cleveland Ballet, Music, and Dance Experience
$250

Starting bid

Elegance. Energy. Extraordinary Artistry.

Value: $1,200


Experience the beauty and power of movement and music with this premier performing arts package. Featuring classical ballet, contemporary dance, and Grammy Award-winning musicians, this collection offers a full season of visually stunning and emotionally moving performances.


Ideal for lovers of dance, music, and elevated cultural experiences.


  • 4 A-Level Tickets to any performance by Apollo’s Fire
    (Valid for 2026–2027 Season Performances)
  • 4 Tickets to Cleveland Ballet’s Giselle at Playhouse Square
    (October 23-24, 2026)
  • 4 Tickets to Cleveland Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Playhouse Square
  • (December 11-20, 2026)
  • 4 Tickets to Ohio Contemporary Ballet’s world premiere of Reddress at Playhouse Square
    (February 20, 2027)



Atwood Lake Pontoon Excursion item
Atwood Lake Pontoon Excursion
$200

Starting bid

Summer Fun on the Lake!


Generously donated by Atwood Lake Boats and Michael & Katie Wood.

Value: $700


This package includes a full-day rental of a

spacious, 12-passenger luxury pontoon boat.

Featuring a ladder and ski tow bar, it’s perfect

for soaking up the sun, swimming in accessible areas, or exciting

tubing adventures.


Your perfect day on the water includes a

delicious, catered lunch delivered

before your outing and a gas gift card.


Weekends and holidays excluded. Weekdays only. Must reserve in advance.



Cleveland Theatre & Story Telling Experience item
Cleveland Theatre & Story Telling Experience item
Cleveland Theatre & Story Telling Experience item
Cleveland Theatre & Story Telling Experience
$100

Starting bid

Powerful Stories. Intimate Stages. Unforgettable Performances.


Generously donated by Cleveland Playhouse, Dobama Theatre, and Near West Theatre

Value: $600


Step into the heart of Cleveland’s vibrant theatre scene with this thoughtfully curated package celebrating storytelling at its finest. From professional regional theatre to community-driven productions that inspire and uplift, this experience offers a season filled with meaningful, engaging performances.


Perfect for theatre lovers, date nights, or those who appreciate powerful narratives brought to life on stage.


  • 2 Tickets to Freak the Mighty at Playhouse Square
    (September 13 – October 5, 2026)
  • 2 Tickets to Dobama Theatre’s 2026–2027 Season
    (Season Runs: Fall 2026 – Spring 2027)
  • 2 Front Row seats to a Near West Theatre performance Season, Finding Change in the Light (Season Runs: Fall 2026–Spring 2027)
  • $200 gift certificate to Playhouse Square


Cleveland Guardians Game Day Experience item
Cleveland Guardians Game Day Experience item
Cleveland Guardians Game Day Experience item
Cleveland Guardians Game Day Experience
$100

Starting bid

Home Plate Experience


Generously donated by Carson & Emily Gessner and Butcher and the Brewer

Total Value: $700


Home Plate Club Access. Prime Matchup. A Perfect Day in Cleveland.


Step up to the plate with this ultimate Cleveland outing! Cheer on the Cleveland Guardians from premium seats—with exclusive access to the Home Plate Club—as they take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.


Enjoy elevated views, premium amenities, and a first-class game day experience from first pitch to final inning. Then continue the evening with one of downtown Cleveland’s favorite dining destinations and top it off with official team gear.


This experience includes:


  • 4 Premium Tickets with Home Plate Club Access
    Game Date: May 10, 2026
    First Pitch: 1:40 PM
    Matchup: Guardians vs. Twins
  • Exclusive Home Plate Club Access
    Upscale food, premium bar service, and indoor lounge experience
  • $250 Gift Card to Butcher and the Brewer
    Elevated pub fare and craft beer in the heart of downtown
  • $100 Gift Card to the Guardians Team Shop
    Gear up and represent your team in style


Love the Skin You're In item
Love the Skin You're In
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by Apex

Value: $400


Reveal radiant, refreshed skin with one IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Laser Treatment designed to restore clarity and confidence.

This advanced treatment helps reduce:

  • Discoloration and sun damage
  • Redness and uneven skin tone
  • Visible signs of aging




Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!