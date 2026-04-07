Canton Ballet's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

Elegance. Energy. Extraordinary Artistry.

Value: $1,200





Experience the beauty and power of movement and music with this premier performing arts package. Featuring classical ballet, contemporary dance, and Grammy Award-winning musicians, this collection offers a full season of visually stunning and emotionally moving performances.





Ideal for lovers of dance, music, and elevated cultural experiences.





4 A-Level Tickets to any performance by Apollo’s Fire

( Valid for 2026–2027 Season Performances )

4 Tickets to Cleveland Ballet’s Giselle at Playhouse Square

(October 23-24, 2026)

4 Tickets to Cleveland Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Playhouse Square

(December 11-20, 2026)

4 Tickets to Ohio Contemporary Ballet’s world premiere of Reddress at Playhouse Square

(February 20, 2027)







