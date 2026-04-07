Canton Ballet's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elegance. Energy. Extraordinary Artistry.
Value: $1,200
Experience the beauty and power of movement and music with this premier performing arts package. Featuring classical ballet, contemporary dance, and Grammy Award-winning musicians, this collection offers a full season of visually stunning and emotionally moving performances.
Ideal for lovers of dance, music, and elevated cultural experiences.
Starting bid
Summer Fun on the Lake!
Generously donated by Atwood Lake Boats and Michael & Katie Wood.
Value: $700
This package includes a full-day rental of a
spacious, 12-passenger luxury pontoon boat.
Featuring a ladder and ski tow bar, it’s perfect
for soaking up the sun, swimming in accessible areas, or exciting
tubing adventures.
Your perfect day on the water includes a
delicious, catered lunch delivered
before your outing and a gas gift card.
Weekends and holidays excluded. Weekdays only. Must reserve in advance.
Starting bid
Powerful Stories. Intimate Stages. Unforgettable Performances.
Generously donated by Cleveland Playhouse, Dobama Theatre, and Near West Theatre
Value: $600
Step into the heart of Cleveland’s vibrant theatre scene with this thoughtfully curated package celebrating storytelling at its finest. From professional regional theatre to community-driven productions that inspire and uplift, this experience offers a season filled with meaningful, engaging performances.
Perfect for theatre lovers, date nights, or those who appreciate powerful narratives brought to life on stage.
Starting bid
Home Plate Experience
Generously donated by Carson & Emily Gessner and Butcher and the Brewer
Total Value: $700
Home Plate Club Access. Prime Matchup. A Perfect Day in Cleveland.
Step up to the plate with this ultimate Cleveland outing! Cheer on the Cleveland Guardians from premium seats—with exclusive access to the Home Plate Club—as they take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.
Enjoy elevated views, premium amenities, and a first-class game day experience from first pitch to final inning. Then continue the evening with one of downtown Cleveland’s favorite dining destinations and top it off with official team gear.
This experience includes:
Starting bid
Generously donated by Apex
Value: $400
Reveal radiant, refreshed skin with one IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Laser Treatment designed to restore clarity and confidence.
This advanced treatment helps reduce:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!