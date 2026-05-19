Hosted by

EMPWR Collective

About this event

Canva 102

VIRTUAL

EMPWR Collective Members
Free

Membership will be verified. If you do not have an active membership with EMPWR Collective you will need to purchase a ticket. Become a member at www.empwrcollective.org and click the "Join Now" tab.

Non-Member - Early Bird
$19

If you are a women owned business and want to attend workshops like this for free. Head to www.empwrcollective.org and click the join now tab and become a member today!

Non-Member
$29

If you are a women owned business and want to attend workshops like this for free. Head to www.empwrcollective.org and click the join now tab and become a member today!

Add a donation for EMPWR Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!